BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the timetable for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains. The BPSC CCE 70th Mains 2024 exam is scheduled to take place over five days, from April 25 to April 30.

The exam application procedure will open on February 21 and continue until March 17. The application form and additional registration information will be available on the BPSC official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

For several administrative positions, such as Bihar Administrative Service and Bihar Police Service, the BPSC 70th CCE Mains exams will be held. This hiring campaign will fill 2670 positions in several departments within the state. Candidates should visit the BPSC's official website for additional relevant information.

BPSC Mains Exam Date: Important date and timings

The dates of the 2025 BPSC Mains exams are April 25, 28, 29, and 30. On April 25, there will be two shifts for the exam: one from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and another from 2 pm to 5 pm. Exams on April 26 and 28 will take place in single shifts, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exam on April 29 will be held in two shifts: from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam on April 30 will once more take place in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BPSC 70th mains exam registration will open on February 21 and run until March 17, 2025.

2025 BPSC Mains Exam: How to register

1. Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Press on the BPSC 70th Mains Exam registration link available on the home page.

3. A fresh page will display where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, log in to the account.

5. Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Press on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

BPSC Mains Exam: Fee structure

For applicants in the general and other categories, the exam fee is Rs 750; for candidates in the SC/ST, female, and PwBD categories, it is Rs 200. Online payment is the preferred method.

BPSC Mains Exam 2025: Exam pattern

Four papers, including General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, and an optional subject paper, will comprise the main exam.

A total of 1020 marks including 900 for General Studies, the first paper, and the essay as well as 120 for the interview will be used to create the merit list.

The ultimate selection for various administrative positions under the Bihar government will be made via the interview stage, which is open to those who pass the main exam.