DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

Students can now participate in internship programs offered by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Enrollment is open to engineering and general science graduates and postgraduates working in the field of defense technology. The goal of the DRDO Internship 2025 is to provide students with valuable experiences and practical exposure to the cutting-edge Research and Development (R&D) taking place at India’s top defence research organisation.

Students can obtain practical experience and enhance their comprehension of innovation and technological breakthroughs in defense research by focusing on innovative technologies in the defense sector.

DRDO Internship 2025: Official statement

The official notification says, "Interns will be permitted access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs/Establishments. DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training. DRDO will not be liable for any compensation in case of personal injury caused by an accident arising out of and in the course of the students' attachment to DRDO Labs/Establishments. The training period generally ranges from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on the type of course. However, it is subject to the discretion of the Lab Director."

DRDO Internship program 2025: Key features

• There are internships available in subjects related to DRDO's research areas.

• Students have the chance to work on projects in real time.

• Applications must be sent to the appropriate DRDO laboratory or establishment via the student's institute or college.

• The Apprentices Act of 1961 does not apply to the program.

• Selection is dependent upon the Lab Director's permission and open positions.

DRDO Internship: How To Apply?

Interested students should apply through their institution or university after locating the DRDO lab or establishment that is relevant to their subject of study. The concerned Lab Director's judgment and the availability of slots determine approval.

The Indian Ministry of Defense's research and development (R&D) division is called DRDO. Its objective is to create cutting-edge defense technology and enable India to become self-sufficient in essential defense systems. DRDO strives to supply the military with up-to-date equipment and weapons in accordance with their requirements.