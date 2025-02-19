REET 2024 admit cards to be released today; check steps to download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 today, February 19, at around 4 PM.

Candidates who are set to appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Out of all the candidates, around 1.5 lakh candidates are from outside Rajasthan. The exam will take place on February 27, in two shifts; from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check and download the REET 2024 Admit Card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the REET 2024 Admit Card:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the "REET 2024 Admit Card" link.

A new login page will appear on your screen.

On the new page, enter your login credentials, i.e., application number and password.

After submitting your details, you can view your admit card on the screen.

Candidates can download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to carefully go through all the details mentioned on their admit cards, like name, father’s name, date of birth, exam date, and timings.

If there is anything wrong with the admit cards, candidates should report it to the authorities immediately. Along with admit cards, candidates should also bring their same passport-sized photograph, which was uploaded during the application process, to the exam centre.

Key Changes

The examination body will conduct the REET 2024 exam at two levels:

Level 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Level 2: For those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Exam pattern

The exam pattern has been revised this year, each question will have five options to answer instead of four. The exam will also have negative marketing for each incorrect answer. Candidates who leave more than 10 per cent of questions will be disqualified. In case, students leave up to 10 questions unanswered, negative marking will also apply.