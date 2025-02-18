ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025 begin today: Time table, guidelines and more

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced the ICSE 10th exam time table 2025 on November 25, 2024 on the official website at cisce.org. Therefore, the ICSE board exams 2025 have started from today, February 18, and will end on March 27, 2025, in pen and paper mode.

The first paper of the ICSE board exams 2025 will begin with English Language Paper 1 and conclude with Environmental Science (Group II Elective). The ICSE Class 10 time table 2025 has the exam dates, days, and timings for all subjects taught in Class 10 by the board. The duration of the exams is 2 to 3 hours (depending on the different subjects).

ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025: How to download the timetable?

• Go to the official website of CISCE at cisce.org

• Route to the 'Notice Board' section and press on the link 'Time Table of ICSE Year 2025 Examination' (for class 10)

• The ICSE 10th Time Table 2025 will display on the screen

• Download and take a print out of the ICSE date sheet 2025 for future use

• As per the ICSE, the class 10 exam will start at 9 am/11 am. Students will get 120-180 minutes (varying for different subjects) to finish the exam.

ICSE Class 10 board exams 2025: Datesheet and Time Table

Date Subject 18-Feb-2025 English Language – English Paper 1 21-Feb-2025 Literature in English – English Paper 2 22-Feb-2025 Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 24-Feb-2025 Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) 25-Feb-2025 Second Languages: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Tangkhul, Telugu, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Urdu Modern Foreign Languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 28-Feb-2025 Economics (Group II Elective) 1-Mar-2025 Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 4-Mar-2025 Mathematics 6-Mar-2025 Hindi 8-Mar-2025 Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician (Group-3 Elective, Section-B) (2 hrs) 10-Mar-2025 History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1 12-Mar-2025 Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2 17-Mar-2025 Physics - Science Paper 1 18-Mar-2025 Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) 19-Mar-2025 (Group III-Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications 21-Mar-2025 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 24-Mar-2025 Biology - Science Paper 3 26-Mar-2025 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective), French (Group II Elective) 27-Mar-2025 Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

ICSE board exams 2025: CISCE guidelines for students

• Make sure you get to the exam room at least half an hour before the start time.

• Before writing starts, a fifteen-minute reading period is allocated. Students can begin reading the exam question paper at 10:45 a.m. today.

• Before the exam officially ends at the appointed hour, students are not permitted to leave the hall.

• Notify the supervising examiner right away if any stationery, such as maps or graph sheets, is missing.

• Observe the basic guidelines, which include the amount of questions to be attempted, on the first page of the question paper.

• Do not try more questions than the allotted amount.

ICSE board exams: Answer sheet instructions

• On the top page of your primary answer booklet, write your Subject, Index Number, and Unique ID. Make sure that any continuation sheets or other materials use this information as well.

• Unless otherwise indicated, write on both sides of each page, leaving margins on the left and right.

• In accordance with the format of the question paper, properly number your responses and begin each section of a question on a new line. Do not copy the questions.

• For clarity, leave a blank line following each response.

• Keep your handwriting tidy, and be sure to spell words correctly.

• When writing, only use blue or black ink. You can use pencils for diagrams.

• Calculators and other electronic gadgets are strictly forbidden.

• The announcement of the Class 10 test results is scheduled for May 2025, according to the ICSE board. Students should visit the official CISCE website for more updates.