CBSE plans to conduct class X board exams twice a year from 2026-27 session

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plans to execute the Class X board exam twice a year from 2026. The board will introduce the CBSE Global Curriculum for 260 foreign schools affiliated with it from 2026-2027.

Indian Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, held a meeting attended by CBSE officials and heads of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). They discussed the draft schemes set for public consultation next Monday, which were thoroughly deliberated.

CBSE has announced plans to conduct exams multiple times annually, students can take their exam twice and retain their best score. According to reports,has announced plans to conduct exams multiple times annually, students can take their exam twice and retain their best score.

This reform is very much aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises flexibility and a student-centric approach.

The New CBSE Board Examination System

Currently, the board conducts class 10 and 12 board exams in February-March. With the latest reform, students will have to appear for the examination twice a year.

Also Read

The board considered multiple options, which include a semester system with exams in January-February and March-April or conducting a second examination in June with supplementary or improvement.

CBSE's Decision aligns with NEP 2020

The twice-a-exam decision is a monumental shift in Indian education. This reform is backed by NEP 2020 to reduce exam pressure on students and improve their performance.

The board is preparing for this transformative change, and students, parents and educators are hopeful for a balanced growth-oriented education experience

Benefits for Students

The changes are being made to create a more supportive learning environment to reduce the stress associated with a single high-stakes test.

This will allow students multiple opportunities to improve their scores which are believed to encourage students to boost their conceptual understanding over mugging things up.

The update in the examination process aims to accommodate students facing challenges like anxiety or illness and ensure that they have fair chances to show their multiple abilities.

Global Curriculum for Foreign Schools

CBSE also plans to launch a Global Curriculum for 260 foreign-affiliated schools starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The changes in curriculum aim to integrate core Indian subjects with international standards. This learning will be relevant for students across the world and will be deeply rooted in Indian values.