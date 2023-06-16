Home / Education / News / BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins, here's how to apply

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins, here's how to apply

BPSC started the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins, here's how to apply

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has started the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on Thursday, 15th June. The last date to register is 12th July. Candidates who want to register for the primary, secondary, or higher secondary school teaching posts in Bihar can apply at official websites, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Interested candidates for the post must pass the written exam followed by an interview round.

There are 170461 vacant posts for primary, secondary and higher secondary school teachers in the state. 
There are 79943 vacant posts for primary classes 1 to 5, 32,916 vacant posts available for TGT teachers for classes 9 to 10, and 57,602 vacant posts for classes 11 to 12.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The minimum age for a primary teacher is set to be 18 years, and 21 for TGT/PGT teachers. The maximum age limit for male teachers is 37 years and 40 years for female teachers. 

BSPC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
For the post of Primary teacher, the candidates must score 50% marks and a B.Ed degree or a degree equivalent to it. For the post of TGT/ PGT teacher, the candidates must have a relevant Bachelor's or Master's degree with minimum qualification marks and a B.Ed degree or a degree equivalent to it.

How to apply for BSPC teacher recruitment 2023?
Here are the easy steps to apply for BSPC teacher recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Check and click on the BSPC teacher recruitment 2023 link.
Step 3: Fill out the application form to register.
Step 4: Upload and submit the required documents.
Step 5: Pay the required application fee.
Step 6: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

BSPC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST, women, and physically handicapped candidates is Rs 200/-. For any other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750/-. The payment should be made via online mode only.

Also Read

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

Jio Platforms gets Rs 350 crore deal to run NIC's cloud services for 5 yrs

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

NCERT textbook row: Name withdrawal spectacle disrupts curriculum updation

'Views of students, parents would be taken to implement NEP': Assam CM

GMER-23 decoded: What's new on the syllabus for MBBS? Check details

K'taka CET results out: 203,381 students eligible for engineering courses

DU to hold webinars from June 19 to help students in UG admission process

Topics :exam resultsRecruitmententrance test

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story