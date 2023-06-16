BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins, here's how to apply

Interested candidates for the post must pass the written exam followed by an interview round.

Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has started the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on Thursday, 15th June. The last date to register is 12th July. Candidates who want to register for the primary, secondary, or higher secondary school teaching posts in Bihar can apply at official websites, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.