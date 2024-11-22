JKBOSE 11th results 2024: Bi-annual, private results announced on website

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The JKBOSE has declared the results of the Private and Bi-Annual examinations. Eligible applicants can download their results from the official website jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th results 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
The Class 11th Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual Examinations has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. Those who took the tests can now view their scores online. 
 
The JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11th) Private/Bi-Annual test 2024 was held in a single shift beginning at 10 a.m. on September 6 and ending on October 3, 2024. The exams were originally set to conclude on September 24, 2024, but because of the general elections in Jammu and Kashmir, they were extended till October 3, 2024. 
 
September 27, October 3, and September 29 were the new dates for the exams that were originally set for September 17, 19, and 24. On November 12, 2024, JKBOSE released the Class 10 Private and Bi-Annual results, showing a 34.69% pass rate. 

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.
Choose the result link, then press on the Jammu division result link.
Route and press on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link.

Fill in your login credentials on the new page.
Press submit to view your result.
Download the result page and save a printed copy for future.

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: Insights 

If they match the eligibility requirements, students who are unhappy with their results can choose to have their results reevaluated for a charge of Rs 495 per course. Candidates who receive a score of less than 20%, however, are not qualified to request an evaluation. 
 
Students must receive at least 33% in each topic and a total of 30% in the theory section of all courses in order to pass the JKBOSE Class 11 exams in 2024. Candidates must receive a minimum score of 40% in order to be eligible for the practical tests.
 
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

