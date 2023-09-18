Home / Education / News / BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Results may be announced today, here's how to check

Bihar board is expected to announce the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) result 2023 today. The BSEB has already released the answer key. Check details below

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) result 2023 on September 18, 2023. However, the board has not shared any specific date and time of the result date so far. The BSEB has already released the STET answer key 2023.

The Bihar board conducted the STET exams between September 4 to September 15 in two sessions. Candidates who have appeared for the STET exams can check their exam results on the official website www.bsebstet.com. Candidates can access their exam results using login credentials, username or password.

BSEB exam cutoffs
BSEB will release the Bihar STET results along with the cutoff list. The cutoff is expected to be around 50 per cent for the general category and 45 per cent for reserved categories.


The BSEB STET recruitment process aimed to select teachers for the secondary and upper secondary levels. The Bihar STET exam consists of 150 MCQs, each question carries one mark, and there would be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Candidates were also allowed to raise objections on answer keys until September 16, 2023, by 4 PM. Candidates need to submit their valid documents to support their objections and pay a fee of Rs 50 for each question.

How to check the BSEB STET exam result for 2023?
Here is how to check the BSEB STET exam result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board's official website www.bsebstet.com.
Step 2: On the BSEB home page, check for the "results" or "STET results 2023" and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your credentials, like roll number, registration number, or any other information on the portal.
Step 4: After entering details, click on the submit button, and the result will display on your screen.
Step 5: You can save and download your exam results for future purposes.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

