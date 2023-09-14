Home / Education / News / CAT 2023: Registration deadline extended till Sept 20, know how to apply

CAT 2023: Registration deadline extended till Sept 20, know how to apply

The Common Admission Test 2023 will be held on November 26; admit card will be released on October 25

BS Web Team New Delhi
CAT 2023

Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
The last date of registration for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has been extended till 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

The deadline extension came in response to candidates' difficulty in procuring the documentation necessary for timely registration.

While the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have decided to extend the CAT 2023 registration deadline, they have stated that there will be no further extension of the deadline.

Additionally, the CAT Convenor has urged candidates to register well in advance to allow themselves a hassle-free registration process and to avoid a last-minute rush.

How to register for CAT 2023:
  • Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on registration link available on the home page
  • Enter all the registration details and click on submit
  • Upon successful registration, login to the account and fill the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • After fee payment, candidates must upload all necessary documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page
  • Print out a hard copy of the registration confirmation
After paying the registration fee, candidates will have a short window to edit their photograph, signature and/or text city of preference.

The admit card will be released on October 25, 2023 from 5:00 pm.

Date of the test: November 26, 2023 (Sunday) in three sessions

Duration of the test: 120 minutes (40 minutes per section)

Sections of the test:
Section I: Verbal ability and reading comprehension
Section II: Data interpretation and logical reasoning
Section III: Quantitative ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for each of the three sections. They will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2023 onwards.
 

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

