BTEUP result 2023: All you need to know about toppers, percentages

The Board of Technical Education, Lucknow, has announced the exam result for the written exam for the D Pharmacy Course of the 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester (Diploma Result Even Semester 2023) held from 28 June 28 to 20 July 2023. According to reports, Devesh Chaturvedi of Varanasi topped the engineering stream exam this year.

The pass percentage for the exam is 66.8% overall. The test was held for 2 lakh students. The overall pass percentage is 66.8%. Candidates can get their grades by going to the "Result" section on the official website at bteup.ac.in, result.bteupexam.in, and https://urise.up.gov.in.

BTEUP even semester result 2023: Steps to check • Visit the official website at bteup.ac.in

• Go to the ‘result’ tab

• Press the link and it will display the BTEUP result 2023 page

• The BTEUP Diploma results 2023 page will showcase.

• Pick the BTEUP Even Semester Result 2023 link

• Fill in the login credentials like roll number

• Submit the mandatory fields

• The UPBTE result 2023 for 2nd/ 4th/ 6th semester will be showcased.

• Download and take a printout for later.

According to the officials, 2,83,121 students were enrolled for the exam, from which 1,22,579 were enrolled in the annual system, and 1,52,805 students in the semester system while 7737 students were enrolled in the special back paper. Some 10,328 students didn't show up for the test while a total of 2,72,793 students took the examination. The general pass percentage is 66.8.

Devesh Chaturvedi of Varanasi topped with 87.71 percent in the semester exam for the engineering stream. Shubham Singh came in second with 86.27 percent, and Raj Kishore Singh Yadav came in third with 86.01 percent.

For the annual exam, Ritesh Singh and Enul Parveen got the highest scores, 87.91 percent; Ali got second with 86.35 percent, and Deepanjali of Kannauj got third rank with 85.37 percent.

In non-engineering branch of semester system, students of Fashion Designing & Garment Technology branch of Government Women's Polytechnic, Lucknow, Shruti Singh has topped with 87.83 percent marks, Neelakshi Pandey stood second with 87.43 percent and Deeksha Yadav got third position with 85.70 percent.

BTEUP 2023: Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE or BTEUP) gives technical education to students in Uttar Pradesh, India. It was founded in May 1958 as 'State Board Of Technical Education and Training', the name was transformed to 'Board Of Technical Education' in 1962.





The board offers approx 60 courses of 1-4 year duration in various disciplines . There are more than 30 trades presented in group A, for example, mechanical, electrical, computer science, IT, electronics, automobile, and civil. The elements of the board announcing the exam schedule, putting together semester tests and announcing their outcomes. Different capabilities have affiliating institutions, endorsing their principles of building and equipment.

There are over 80 colleges affiliated with BTEUP that offer courses in group A. Different groups offer courses in textiles, agriculture, home science, and others. As of Jan 2019 there were more than 800 institutes affiliated to UPBTE, a lot of them being government polytechnics.