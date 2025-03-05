BSF HCM, ASI Steno exam Admit Card 2025 to be out soon: Steps to download

BSF admit card 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to release the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno posts. Candidates who have applied for BSF HCM and ASI Steno positions can download their hall tickets from the official BSF website, bsf.gov.in.

The recruitment process is rigorous and includes multiple stages: Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Computer-Based Test (CBT), Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination (DME/RME). The BSF has emphasized that each stage of the examination is mandatory.

The candidates must meet specific physical criteria and demonstrate their fitness in the PST and PET stages of the recruitment process. The CBT will feature multiple-choice questions aimed at evaluating candidates' reasoning ability, general awareness, and technical proficiency.

For stenographer positions, candidates must clear a skill test evaluating their typing speed and shorthand proficiency. Those who qualify proceed to document verification, where their eligibility is thoroughly checked. The final stage is a medical examination, ensuring that candidates meet the required health and fitness standards before selection.

Steps to download BSF HCM & ASI Steno Admit Card 2025

Log on to the official BSF website at bsf.gov.in.

Click on the link to download the BSF HCM & ASI Steno Admit Card.

Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

For further details, candidates should visit the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,526 vacancies

BSF Admit Card Overview: