Union Bank SO recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 wealth manager posts online

Union Bank of India has opened applications for the post of Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager). A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply through the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in.

The deadline for applying is August 25, 2025, and the application process opened on August 5, 2025. To prevent last-minute hassle, candidates should finish their applications well in advance of the deadline. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other information are provided below.

How to apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025?

• Go to the official website unionbankofindia.co.in

• Visit the Careers/Recruitment section on the homepage • Press on the Wealth Manager Registration 2025 link • End the registration process • Log in and fill out the application form • Pay the application fee and submit the form • Download the final submitted form and keep a printout for later reference. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Applicants must have obtained a full-time, two-year MBA, MMS, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPPM, or PGDDM program at a university or institution that is accredited by government regulatory authorities and recognised by the Indian government. The candidate should be aged between 25 to 35 years.

Depending on the volume of applications and qualified candidates, the selection procedure consists of an online test, a group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview. There will be 150 questions in the test, and there will be 225 points awarded overall. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes. All of the above tests, with the exception of the English language test, will be offered in both Hindi and English. In the online test, incorrect answers will result in a penalty. One-fourth, or 25%, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response provided by the candidate to determine the revised score.