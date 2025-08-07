Home / Education / News / Union Bank SO recruitment 2025: Apply for 250 wealth manager posts online

Applications are being accepted for 250 Specialist Officer Posts at Union Bank of India. By Aug 25, 2025, applicants may submit their applications online at unionbankofindia.co.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Union Bank of India has opened applications for the post of Specialist Officer (Wealth Manager). A total of 250 vacancies are available, and interested candidates can apply through the official website — unionbankofindia.co.in.
 
The deadline for applying is August 25, 2025, and the application process opened on August 5, 2025. To prevent last-minute hassle, candidates should finish their applications well in advance of the deadline. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other information are provided below.  Also Read: Maha NEET UG 2025 merit list announced: 60,021 qualify for next round

How to apply for Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025?

Go to the official website unionbankofindia.co.in
Visit the Careers/Recruitment section on the homepage
Press on the Wealth Manager Registration 2025 link
End the registration process
Log in and fill out the application form
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download the final submitted form and keep a printout for later reference.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have obtained a full-time, two-year MBA, MMS, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPPM, or PGDDM program at a university or institution that is accredited by government regulatory authorities and recognised by the Indian government. The candidate should be aged between 25 to 35 years.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Depending on the volume of applications and qualified candidates, the selection procedure consists of an online test, a group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview. There will be 150 questions in the test, and there will be 225 points awarded overall. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes.   Also Read: SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website
 
All of the above tests, with the exception of the English language test, will be offered in both Hindi and English. In the online test, incorrect answers will result in a penalty. One-fourth, or 25%, of the marks allotted to a question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response provided by the candidate to determine the revised score.

Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must pay an application fee of ₹177, while those in all other categories must pay ₹1180. Debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, and UPI can all be used to make the payment. Candidates can visit Union Bank of India's official website for additional relevant information.
 

Topics :Union Bank of IndiaUnion BankGovt recruitment

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

