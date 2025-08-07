WBJEE 2025 result postponed again: Why it's delayed and what happens next

WBJEE Result 2025: The declaration of the WBJEE 2025 results has been postponed once again following contempt proceedings initiated against the state government in the Calcutta High Court. The scheduled hearing time is 10:30 am today, August 7, 2025. In order to explain the state's position, the West Bengal Principal Secretary of Higher Education has been ordered to appear in court.

Once the WBJEE 2025 results are made available, a link to download the official WBJEE 2025 results can be accessed at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Candidates must log in with their application form number and birthdate in order to view the WBJEE results. Please take note that the WBJEE 2025 rank card will be available for download once the results are announced. The 2025 WBJEE rank card will provide the scores and rankings earned in the admission exam.

How to check WBJEE Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the ‘WBJEE Rank Card 2025’ link available

Step 3: Submit the application number and password/DOB

Step 4: The WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for later reference.

WBJEE Result 2025: What do we know so far?

The court took action on its initiative after Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court received complaints via email from the WBJEE Board and merit-listed applicants in the JEMAS-PG (medical postgraduate) test. Due to ongoing legal proceedings regarding the OBC reservation list, the board has been forced to withhold the results that were previously scheduled to be made public on June 5.

The West Bengal government's updated OBC reservation list was contested in the interim order issued by the Calcutta High Court. Because there was insufficient explanation, the court overturned (annulled) the inclusion of 77 communities. WBJEEB was therefore requested to hold off till clarification was obtained.

According to many reports, the Calcutta High Court has filed a contempt case after receiving complaints from the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) and merit-listed applicants for the Common Entrance Test for Medical and Allied Sciences Postgraduate Courses (JEMAS-PG). This has caused the WBJEE results to be delayed once more.

What is the WBJEE result 2025 case?

Upon hearing the state government's appeal on July 28, a Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, revoked the high court's stay and stated that "prima facie, the high court ruling seems to be erroneous."

The state government's notifications regarding reservations to 140 subsections under the OBC-A and OBC-B categories were temporarily halted by the Calcutta High Court on June 17. After the high court invalidated the inclusion of up to 77 communities in the OBC list in May 2024, the state created a new list.

WBJEE 2025: What's next after results?

Dates for WBJEE 2025 counselling will be announced soon after the result announcement. The WBJEE counselling 2025 procedure will require participation from all eligible candidates. Candidates must register and log in with the necessary credentials during the WBJEE counselling procedure. The candidates must next select their preferred courses and colleges by filling out a form.

Additionally, the mandatory WBJEE 2025 counselling fee must be paid. The seat distribution for WBJEE 2025 will be made public online. The candidate's rank, preferences, category, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration for allocating seats.