Maha NEET UG 2025 merit list announced: 60,021 qualify for next round

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 1 merit list is now available at the official websites. Candidates can end the choice filling between Aug 8 and Aug 11, under the revised NEET UG counselling schedule

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the provisional merit list for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under Group A. The list was published on August 8 and is now available on the official portal — medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025.
 
Counselling for admission to 85% of state quota seats is being conducted by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, which is the official counselling conducting authority for MBBS/BDS courses. For MCC counselling, the remaining 15% of seats are under AIQ. An overall of 60,021 candidates have become eligible to participate in the counselling process and take admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 dates

NEET UG 2025 exams- May 4, 2025. 
NEET UG 2025 result declaration- June 14, 2025. 
Maharashtra NEET Counselling Online Registration: July 23, 2025, to August 4, 2025
Deadline to Pay Registration Fee: August 5, 2025
Deadline to Upload Documents: August 5, 2025
Release of Provisional Merit List and Seat Matrix: August 6, 2025
Choice Filling and Locking: August 8 to August 11, 2025
Seat Allotment Result: August 13, 2025
Reporting to Allotted colleges: August 14 to August 22, 2025. 

Maharashtra NEET 2025: How to fill in the Choices online?

Go to the Official Website: medicalug2025.mahacet.org
Log in by putting your Application ID and Password to log in.
Access the 'Choice Filling' segment for “CAP Round 1”
Choose Courses and Colleges through the list of available MBBS/BDS colleges.
Choose your preferred colleges and arrange them in priority order.
Save and Lock Choices
Download the Confirmation and print the choice filling confirmation slip for later reference.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Details mentioned on the Merit List

Candidate's Name
Counselling Form Number
Category (e.g., OBC, SC, ST)
NEET Roll Number
NEET All India Rank
Gender
Specified Reservation (if applicable).  

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling: Guidelines 

The official announcement states that applicants under the NRI quota would only be taken into consideration for admission following their approval by the Admission Regulating Authority (ARA).
 
After being verified by the Medical Board, applicants who fall within the PwD category will be considered qualified. To receive the benefits, candidates claiming constitutional or specified reservation categories must provide valid documentation.
 
Candidates must first self-verify the seat allocation they received in CAP round I by accepting the declaration through their login and attesting that the claims they made in the application form regarding their qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, and specific reservation, among other things, are accurate. They must also upload relevant documents to support their claims. 
 
Candidates who self-froze their allotment in Round I using their login and were given a seat other than their first preference must accept the seat and pay the seat acceptance fee online. These candidates will not be allowed to compete in later rounds.
 
Candidates who were given a seat that was not their first choice and who wish to improve in later rounds must claim the seat that was assigned to them in Round I by selecting the "Not Freeze" option for improvement. They must also pay the seat acceptance fee by logging in online.
 

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

