UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: The UPMSP 12th compartment result 2025 will soon be made public on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UPMSP compartment result 2025 date and time have not yet been posted online by the authorities. The board has, however, issued a warning to students not to fall for scammers.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website The UP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 will be released on upmsp.edu.in. However, the students will also have the option to obtain the UPMSP UP Board marksheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12 via Digilocker and SMS, as well as view their results in various ways.

How to check UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th? Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for “UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025” (Class 10) or “UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025” (Class 12). Step 3: Fill in the roll number and school code and press the ‘Submit’ button. Step 4: Your UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 10th 12th will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: View all the details carefully on the UPMSP marksheet 2025 10th 12th and download or print a copy for later reference.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard • Name of the students • Roll Number • Father’s Name • Subject Name • Mother’s Name • Date of Birth • School Code • District Code • Marks Obtained in theory • Total • Marks obtained in practical • Total marks of each subject • Final result (pass/not pass) • Division • Grace marks. UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th: How to check results via SMS? 1. Type the message in this format, i.e, UP12 2. Send it to 56263 3. The UP Board 12th result 2025 will be sent to your mobile phone.

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details 4. Guarantee that you save and keep the UP Board Class 12 Result 2025 safely for later reference. UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker? • Visit the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in. • Sign in utilising mobile number/security PIN, or register a new account with your Aadhaar number. • Find for HSC/ SSC Mark Sheet Class 10 link available on the screens • Choose UP State Board of High School Result 2025 or UP Board Intermediate Result 2025. • Fill in the roll number to view the UPMSP compartment result 2025 on the screen.