UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: The UPMSP 12th compartment result 2025 will soon be made public on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UPMSP compartment result 2025 date and time have not yet been posted online by the authorities. The board has, however, issued a warning to students not to fall for scammers.
The UP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 will be released on upmsp.edu.in. However, the students will also have the option to obtain the UPMSP UP Board marksheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12 via Digilocker and SMS, as well as view their results in various ways.
UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker?
•Visit the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
•Sign in utilising mobile number/security PIN, or register a new account with your Aadhaar number.
•Find for HSC/ SSC Mark Sheet Class 10 link available on the screens
•Choose UP State Board of High School Result 2025 or UP Board Intermediate Result 2025.
•Fill in the roll number to view the UPMSP compartment result 2025 on the screen.
UP Board 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: What if credentials are misplaced?
In order to retrieve their login credentials, students who have misplaced them must get in touch with their schools. The login credentials are the sole way to see the UPMSP result for the 2025 compartment exam.
