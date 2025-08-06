Home / Education / News / UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 compartment result 2025 at the official website soon. But officials have yet to declare the date and time. The exams were conducted on July 26, 2025

UP Board Compartment Result 2025
UP Board Compartment Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UP Board Compartment Result 2025: The UPMSP 12th compartment result 2025 will soon be made public on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UPMSP compartment result 2025 date and time have not yet been posted online by the authorities. The board has, however, issued a warning to students not to fall for scammers.
 
The UP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 will be released on upmsp.edu.in. However, the students will also have the option to obtain the UPMSP UP Board marksheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12 via Digilocker and SMS, as well as view their results in various ways. 

How to check UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th? 

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for “UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025” (Class 10) or “UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025” (Class 12).
Step 3: Fill in the roll number and school code and press the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 10th 12th will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: View all the details carefully on the UPMSP marksheet 2025 10th 12th and download or print a copy for later reference.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the students
Roll Number
Father’s Name
Subject Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth 
School Code
District Code
Marks Obtained in theory
Total
Marks obtained in practical
Total marks of each subject
Final result (pass/not pass) 
Division
Grace marks.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th: How to check results via SMS?

1. Type the message in this format, i.e, UP12
2. Send it to 56263
3. The UP Board 12th result 2025 will be sent to your mobile phone.
4. Guarantee that you save and keep the UP Board Class 12 Result 2025 safely for later reference. 

UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Sign in utilising mobile number/security PIN, or register a new account with your Aadhaar number.
Find for HSC/ SSC Mark Sheet Class 10 link available on the screens
Choose UP State Board of High School Result 2025 or UP Board Intermediate Result 2025.
Fill in the roll number to view the UPMSP compartment result 2025 on the screen.

UP Board 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: What if credentials are misplaced? 

In order to retrieve their login credentials, students who have misplaced them must get in touch with their schools. The login credentials are the sole way to see the UPMSP result for the 2025 compartment exam.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 2.6 million Coursera learners

SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment released; Check status and more

CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 out soon at results.cbse.nic.in

Topics :UP Board ResultsUP BoardClass 12 results

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story