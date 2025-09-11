CAT 2025 registration Last Date: On September 13, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will close the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2025 registration period. Students who want to apply to management programs can apply for the IIM-CAT exam on the official : On September 13, 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will close the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2025 registration period. Students who want to apply to management programs can apply for the IIM-CAT exam on the official IIM-CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can download their admit card between November 5 and November 30, 2025. The exam is planned to take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in three shifts. Candidates will have the option to choose up to five preferred exam centres from among the 170 cities in India where the exam will be conducted.

CAT 2025 Registration: How to Register For the CAT Exam?

• Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

• On the homepage, press "New Candidate Registration".

• A new page will be displayed.

• Fill in your name, date of birth, email address, country, and mobile number and generate OTP.

• After verifying yourself, you may be asked to fill in more details.

Once you fill in the essential details, you will be successfully registered for the exam. ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 new exam dates, city slip out for over 14,500 posts Once you fill in the essential details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.

CAT 2025: Top Universities for Management, MBA Programs (NIRF 2025)

• Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- Rank 1

• Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- Rank 2

• Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode- Rank 3

• Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- Rank 4

• Indian Institute of Management Lucknow- Rank 5

• Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai- Rank 6

• Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- Rank 7

• Indian Institute of Management Indore- Rank 8

• Management Development Institute- Rank 9

• XLRI - Xavier School of Management- Rank 10.

Required documents during registration for CAT 2025

• Passport-size photo

• Scanned signature

• PwD certificate (if applicable)

• Class 10 & 12 mark sheets

• Graduation certificate (or provisional)

• Category certificate (if applicable)

• Work-experience proof (if applicable).

CAT exams 2025: Exam Pattern

• CAT consists of three sections

• Quantitative Ability (QA)

• Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

• Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

• Duration: 120 minutes (40 minutes per section).

CAT 2025: Exam Fee

The CAT exam fees must be paid online using net banking or a debit or credit card. Until the fee is paid, the CAT 2025 application procedure will 'not' be complete. Candidates should be aware that there is a non-refundable' for the CAT fees.

Because they will have to fill out a new form and pay the price again if they submit the CAT application form 2025 with incorrect information, they must complete it accurately. View the category-wise CAT 2025 fees below:

• General and NC-OBC categories - INR 2600

• SC/ST/PwD – INR 1300.