CBSE 2024 Class 10 exam 2024: All you need to know about today's exam

CBSE will hold the Class tenth board exam for Math (Standard) and Math (Basic) papers today, March 11. The two papers are planned for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

CBSE 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 10 maths exam 2024 today, March 11, for basic and standard levels. Students will show up for their respective level test as they pick while filling up the exam form. 
The two exams will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. After the exams, the prominent coaching organizations will announce the CBSE Class 10 maths answer key 2024. Students can refer to this test solution to gauge their estimated marks.

CBSE 2024 Class 10 exam 2024: Marking scheme (Maths)

The basic and standard level tests will be conducted for a sum of 80 marks each and 20 marks are for internal exam. The CBSE tenth maths question paper will have five segments: A, B, C, D and E.
    • Section A: 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) containing one mark each.
    • Section B: Five short answer-I (SA-I) type questions containing two marks each.
    • Section C: Six short answer-II (SA-II) type questions containing three marks each.
    • Section D: Four long answer (LA) type questions containing five marks each.
    • Section E has three source-based, passage-based, case-based or integrated units of exam containing four marks each with sub-parts of values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each, respectively.

CBSE 10th Class maths exam 2024: Internal choice questions
All questions in CBSE Class 10 Maths basic and standard level exams are mandatory. 
The board will give an internal choice in 2 questions containing 2 marks, 2 questions containing 3 marks and 2 questions containing 5 marks will be given in the maths basic and standard question papers. 
Section E will likewise have an internal choice in 2 marks questions.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2024: Guidelines
    • All the appearing students should arrive at the exam centre at the latest 10 am on all exam days. Only those students will be permitted entry who show up at 10.00 am. The exam will start at 10.30 am.

    • Students should have their admit card to the exam centre on all exam days. 
    • Appearing students should carry their own stationery material to the exam centre. 
    • When the question paper is circulated, students must read the questions carefully prior to responding to them. 
    • Students living in Delhi should leave their homes early, and as suggested, can utilize the metro services to arrive at the exam centres on time in order to avoid traffic or any delays. 


First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

