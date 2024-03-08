CBSE CTET 2024: Registration starts at ctet.nic.in; check all details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 July session test. Qualified applicants may take a look at the detailed syllabus and register for the test on the official site at ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply is April 2. The test will be conducted in 20 various languages on July 7 out of two distinct shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The official notice by CBSE says that, “The detailed information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in/ shortly and aspiring candidates are requested to download in information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying".

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. Step 2: Select the “Apply Online” option and fill out the form. Step 3: Finish the CTET 2024 online application. Step 4: Submit the scanned copy of your essential documents, sign, and photo. Step 5: Pay the examination fee Step 6: Download and print a copy of the confirmation page. CBSE CTET 2024: Fee The exam charge for one paper is Rs 1000 for General, OBC (NCL) applicants and it is Rs 500 for SC, ST, and PwD applicants. For General, OBC (NCL) applicants who need to apply for both the papers, the fee is Rs 1200. SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay Rs 600 if they need to apply for paper I and II both.