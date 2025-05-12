CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: Results expected to be announced this week

CBSE results 2025: The CBSE board 10th and 12th results 2025 are to be out soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not shared any official notification regarding the date and time for the results.

However, as per Indian Express report, the board will declare the CBSE 10th, 12th results by the end of this week.

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check and download the results though the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials.

Candidates can also check their results through the board's official websites, digilocker.gov.in and the UMANG App

CBSE awards merit certificates to the top 0.1 per cent of high scorers. However, the board did not release any official toppers lists or assign second and third divisions, in line with last year's policy.

This year, more than 44 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams, with around 24.12 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh for Class 12.

Here are the simple steps to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website , i.e., cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the Class 10th and 12th results link.

Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

The CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and print the marksheet for future reference.

How to check the CBSE results 2025 through DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CBSE results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., digilocker.gov.in.

Select your class, i.e., 10th or 12th.

Enter your login details, i.e., school code, roll number and 6-digit security PIN

Check for your documents, you will be able to find your CBSE Board Result 2025 there.

How to check CBSE results 2025 on the UMANG App?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UMANG app:

First, download the UMANG app

Go to the Services section. Click on CBSE.

Enter login credentials, i.e., OTP or MPIN.

Enter required credentials, like the registration number.

The result will appear on the screen.

How to access CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheets via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheets via SMS:

Open your messaging application.

Type “cbse10 (roll no)” or “cbse12 (roll no) (school no) (centre no)”

Send the message to 7738299899.

Thereafter, your results will be sent to your mobile number.

CBSE board results 2025: Login details

Here are the login details:

Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Security Pin

CBSE Class 10th 12th results 2025: Supplementary results

Students who fail to clear the CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025, can apply for the supplementary examination that the board will conduct after announcing the results.

Those candidates who are not happy with their marks can apply for marks verification or results improvement. Those who want to apply for the marks verification will have to pay the required application online fee per subject.

CBSE Board: Post-exam procedure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed their process for students who want to raise concerns or doubts related to their exam results.

Now, students need to verify their marks and request an answer sheet’s photocopy before applying for the re-evaluation.

Under the new system, students need to directly submit a photocopy of their checked answersheet. Thereafter, they can apply for their marks verification, request a re-evaluation or do both.

The updated process aims to provide more transparency and fairness. CBSE will release the exact dates and steps for these procedures once the Class 10 and 12 results are out.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th board results 2025 via IVRS

Students facing poor internet connectivity can access their Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To use this facility, students need to dial 24300699 with your local area code prefix. Once connected, an automated voice system will relay your marks.

This is an effective way to check results for students with internet issues or unable to access the websites. It is advised to all the students to keep their area code ready for a hassle-free experience while checking your CBSE board results via IVRS.

CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2025: Previous year’s result

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.60% for Class 10 and 87.98% for Class 12.