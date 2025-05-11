46% of IIM Nagpur MBA graduates are women; 100% placement for 2023-25 batch

Women students of IIM-Nagpur comprised 46 per cent of the total 267 MBA graduates from the 2023-25 batch, marking a three per cent increase compared to the previous batch.

In the 2022-24 cohort, nearly 43 per cent of regular MBA graduates were women, according to officials from the Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur (IIM-N).

The institute recorded 100 per cent placements for the current batch, with leading companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, BNP Paribas, and Vedanta participating in recruitment.

Notably, three students received record-breaking offers, and four secured international placements.

The highest salary offers stood at Rs 69.57 LPA for final placements and Rs 2.70 lakh for summer internships, while the average packages were Rs 18.07 LPA and Rs 89,856, respectively.

Among the 267 regular MBA graduates of the 2023-25 batch, 120 were women (46 per cent) and 147 were men (54 per cent), said IIM-N Director Bhimaraya Metri.

Also Read

"This gender balance reflects the institute's ongoing efforts to foster an equitable and inclusive learning environment in management education," Metri stated at the 9th convocation ceremony held on campus.

A total of 329 MBA students completed their programs, including 267 enrolled in the regular MBA course, 35 in the Executive MBA program at the Pune Campus, and 27 in the Executive MBA program at the Nagpur Campus.

Metri highlighted that IIM Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placements in its decennial year, attributing this milestone to the efforts of the Career Development Services (CDS) team and the Student Placement Committee.

"This year, 89 new recruiters joined for final placements and 98 for summer internships, underscoring growing industry trust and positioning IIM Nagpur as a hub of opportunity," he added.

The placement season saw top firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Adani, BNP Paribas, Vedanta, Aditya Birla Capital, Lupin, Tata Power, Axis Bank, Accenture, BNY Mellon, Cognizant, and Deloitte recruit students, reinforcing IIM Nagpur's growing industry relevance.

CP Gurnani, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIM Nagpur, emphasised the institute's journey as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

"It is a decade of growth, innovation, and academic excellence," he said and also announced plans for significant infrastructure expansion to accommodate the institute's growing academic and institutional requirements.

Additionally, IIM Nagpur is set to collaborate with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) in the near future.

The convocation's chief guest, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of IHCL, encouraged students to lead with purpose.

"If you follow purpose, success is just a consequence. Everything else falls into place. Practising without vision or purpose is not sustainable. Now is your time to lead, set new benchmarks, and cultivate a growth mindset that will help you thrive," he added.

In total, 62 students were awarded Executive MBA certificates at the convocation ceremony.