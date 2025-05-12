HBSE 12th Result 2025: Haryana board results to be out soon on website

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is anticipated to declare the Class 10th and 12th results for 2025 soon. Once results are announced, the students who are eagerly awaiting for the HBSE 10th, 12th results can download it using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

The official website to the Haryana Board 10th, 12th results will be available on bseh.org.in. Haryana board held the class 10th exam between February 28 and March 19, while the class 12th exam was held from February 27 to April 2.

Haryana Board Results 2025: How to download?

• Visit the official website at bseh.org.

• Press on the results tab.

• Open the Class 10, 12 result link.

• Fill in the credentials and log in.

• View your BSEH 10th, 12th result 2025.

• Download and take a printout for later need.

Class 12th Haryana board result 2025: Steps to check via SMS

Once announced, students can view their HBSE Class 12th Result 2025 via SMS. For this, they will be needed to send a text message in the format given below to 56263.

• Type RESULTHB12Roll number and send it to 56263.

• Ensure the roll number is correct and valid.

• The result will be displayed on your phone.

• Take a screenshot and save it for later.

Haryana Board HBSE class 10th and 12th results: Release date and time?

According to past patterns, the results for class 10 should be released between May 10 and May 12 and those for class 12 should be released around May 15. The board hasn't, however, yet announced when the Haryana Board 10th and 12th results will be available.

The board is anticipated to hold a press conference to announce the HBSE 10th and 12th results. The date and time will be made public by the board prior to the results announcement.

Haryana Board Result 2025: Details mentioned

• Student's Name

• Roll Number

• Registration Number

• Grades and CGPA

• Subjects chosen

• District

• Category

• Stream (for Class 12)

• Marks in theory and practicals

• Result status

• Total marks obtained.

Haryana Board Result 2025: What’s next?

The online result is provisional. A few days after the announcement, students are required to pick up their original mark sheets from their individual schools.

BSEH is anticipated to hold the HBSE 12th supplementary exams 2025 in June/July 2025 in pen and paper format. Students will have another opportunity to save their academic year by taking the board's supplementary tests in June or July 2025 if they are unable to pass their exams in one or two subjects. In order to take the supplemental tests, students will need to pay the examination fees. These tests still follow the same syllabus.

The date for the rechecking and revaluation of answer sheets will be announced by the board following the release of the HBSE 12th results 2025. The tentative start date of the process is the third week of May 2025. To request that their papers be rechecked or reassessed, students will need to pay a fee.