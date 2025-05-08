Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Result to be announced soon

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Result to be announced soon

The CBSE is anticipated to release the 2025 board results soon for over 42 lakh students. However, the date of the official results has not yet been confirmed. Exams were held from Feb 15 to Apr 4

CBSE

CBSE

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: In the upcoming days, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams for more than 42 lakh students. Although the precise date of the results has not yet been announced. 
 
However, the past trends indicate that it will probably be released around the middle of May. Exams were conducted this year between February 15 and April 4. Once announced, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. 

CBSE Board Result 2025: Date and Time?

Result date- Not officially confirmed yet   Result time- Not officially confirmed yet
 

CBSE Board Result 2025: Official Websites 

cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.digilocker.gov.in

Also Read

College students, students

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 not releasing today, board confirms

Exam results, results

Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results

Exam results, results

CBSE board results 2025 Date: How to check scorecards on Digilocker and SMS

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

CBSE

CBSE releases new syllabus for Class 10, 12: All about the fresh course

umang.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in.  
ALSO READ: Rajasthan REET 2025

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the CBSE official results portal at results.cbse.nic.in
Choose the link that says, "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."
Fill in your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.
Submit the details to check your result.
Download and save your result, and print it for later reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025: What’s new this year?

For the first time, CBSE has made it possible for students to activate their Digilocker accounts using a six-digit "access code." Students can view their Digital Academic Documents under the "Issued Documents" section once their Digilocker accounts have been activated. Schools will have access to the student-specific "Access Code" file in their Digilocker accounts, which they may use to download and distribute the code to specific students.
 
To handle student grievances regarding this year's Class 10 and 12 results, CBSE has also updated the process. According to the most recent guidelines, before requesting a mark verification or re-evaluation, students must first seek a photocopy of their evaluated answer book. This is a change from the previous procedure, in which students applied for mark verification first, then got the answer sheet, and then asked to be re-evaluated. 

CBSE Results 2025: Passing marks

To pass, CBSE students need to receive at least 33% in each subject. Where appropriate, this incorporates both theoretical and practical elements. For students to be considered successful in areas that contain practical exams, they must receive at least 33% in both theoretical and practical. 
 
Furthermore, students must receive an aggregate grade of 33% in all subjects. A student may be deemed to have failed a subject if they are unable to fulfil the minimum requirements in any one of the various components.

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date 2025: Fake news alert

A letter was being circulated online giving out fake information about the board results. 
CBSE has cleared the confusion in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “This letter is FAKE. It has not been issued by CBSE. No official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class X/XII 2025 results.”
 

More From This Section

Teachers day, India

Rajasthan REET level 1 and 2 results 2025 releasing today at reet2024.co.in

Exam results

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Class 12 results 2025 released today at tnresults.nic.in

Results, Exam results

Gujarat board GSEB SSC Class 10th results 2025 declared today at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025 out on official website; 83.08% students pass

Exam results, results

TN Board 12th HSC exam result out: 95% students pass, check details here

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE result board examinations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsCanara Bank Q4 Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon