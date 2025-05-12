The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release this year's Class 10 exam or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results soon. Most media reports speculate that the result will come out some time tomorrow, May 13.

The online release of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results marksheets will be preceded by a press conference when MSBSHSE authorities will provide information on district-by-district performance and the pass percentage for schools and girls against boys. In the midst of this, here's detailed guidance on how to obtain your marksheet, where to view your results, and other information.

Students are needed to fill in their roll number and their mother’s first name as mentioned on the SSC Admit Card 2025, to view and download Maharashtra SSC Results 2025

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Date and Time?

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 21-March 17, 2025. It was held in two shifts from 11 am to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

ALSO READ: HBSE 12th Result 2025: Haryana board results to be out soon on website On account of Buddha Purnima holiday on Monday (May 12), the result announcements had to be moved to tomorrow (Tuesday, May 13), a state education department official told TOI. The report also stated that because this year's exams were conducted earlier than normal, this would be the earliest the state's SSC results have ever been announced.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Where to check?

• mahresult.nic.in

• digilocker.gov.in

• mahahsscboard.in

• results.gov.in.

SSC Result 2025 Maharashtra Board: Details

• Student's Name

• Father’s & Mother’s Name

• Roll Number

• School Name

• Subject-wise Marks

• Grade

• Pass/Fail Status

ALSO READ: AP EAMCET admit card 2025 to be released today at cet.apsche.ap.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Step by step guide

Step 1: Go to official website at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Press on the link that says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2025’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Press 'Submit' to check your result

Step 5: Download and take a printout for later reference.

SSC Result 2025 Maharashtra Board: Check via SMS

To view your Maharashtra SSC result 2025 via SMS, type MHSSC<your seat number> and submit it to 57766. Ensure to replace <your seat number> with your actual exam seat number. Your result will be showcased to your same mobile number via SMS shortly.