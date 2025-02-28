CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2025: Students', teachers' reactions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper analysis 2025: The board conducted the Class 10 Hindi exam today at 10.30 pm across the country. Here's what students and teachers said post examination

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2025 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers in a single-shift exam today, February 28, 2025. The exam was held from 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm.
 
According to CBSE guidelines, the examination centre has been ordered to distribute the question paper at 10.15 am, allowing students to carefully read the question paper before starting the examination.  ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions
 
Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools are appearing for the CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations, which are being held across the country and abroad.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: Important Details

Course Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Total Weightage
Hindi A A 10 (44 sub-questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 Marks
- B 7 (Internal choice) Descriptive 40 Marks
Total - - - 80 Marks
Hindi B A 18 (44 sub-questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 Marks
  B 10 (Internal choice) Descriptive 40 Marks
Total - - - 80 Marks

Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B Board Exam 2025
Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Official Website cbse.nic.in
Subject Hindi A and B
Exam Date February 28, 2025
Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions
Total Marks 80
Difficulty Level -

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: What do students think about today’s paper?

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam today shared initial feedback and said the question paper was “easy to moderate” in difficulty. Most of the students believed that the exam was well-structured and perfectly aligned with the CBSE Class 10 Hindi syllabus 2024-25. 
 
The literature section in the Hindi examination was reportedly simple and easy to attempt; some think that the grammar section was a bit challenging and needed extra focus. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: Teachers’ reactions

Shikha Solanki & Asha Sehgal TGT Hindi, who teaches at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, stated “The Hindi board exam was balanced, aligning with the NCERT syllabus. Reading comprehension was easy-moderate. Grammar, primarily doable, tested core concepts, with a few sections slightly more challenging. This exam provided students with a good opportunity to showcase their literary knowledge, language skills, and creative thinking. We recommend that students strengthen their preparation in the coming days, focusing more on creative writing and grammar topics. The overall difficulty level of the Hindi exam is expected to range from easy to moderate.”
 
First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

