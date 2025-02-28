CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2025: Students', teachers' reactions

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers in a single-shift exam today, February 28, 2025. The exam was held from 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2025 analysis: The(CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B papers in a single-shift exam today, February 28, 2025. The exam was held from 10:30 am and concluded at 1:30 pm.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions According to CBSE guidelines, the examination centre has been ordered to distribute the question paper at 10.15 am, allowing students to carefully read the question paper before starting the examination.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools are appearing for the CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations, which are being held across the country and abroad.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: Important Details

Course Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Total Weightage Hindi A A 10 (44 sub-questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 Marks - B 7 (Internal choice) Descriptive 40 Marks Total - - - 80 Marks Hindi B A 18 (44 sub-questions, attempt any 40) MCQs 40 Marks B 10 (Internal choice) Descriptive 40 Marks Total - - - 80 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: Important Details

Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B Board Exam 2025 Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Hindi A and B Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Hindi A and B Exam Date February 28, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Total Marks 80 Difficulty Level -

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B: What do students think about today’s paper?

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam today shared initial feedback and said the question paper was “easy to moderate” in difficulty. Most of the students believed that the exam was well-structured and perfectly aligned with the CBSE Class 10 Hindi syllabus 2024-25.