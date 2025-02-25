ICSI Result December 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary (CS) professional exam results today, February 25, 2025, at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result-cum-marks statement through the official website, icsi.edu.

The CS Professional Programme (under the 2017 and 2022 syllabi) took place in December 2024. The exam conducting body has also released the subject-wise break-up marks and the ICSI CS result 2025 on its official online portal.

The ICSI CS December session examination was held from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

How to check and download the ICSI Result December 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the marks statement:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

On the home page check for the CS Professional December result link and click on it.

Enter the login credentials.

ICSI CS Result December 2024 will appear on the screen.

Students can check and download the marks card.

Keep it safe for future reference.

Earlier, ICSI shared an official notice announcing the result date and time and also stated that the e-result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme exam will be released immediately after the result is declared on its official website.

The physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will not be issued to the candidates; it will be sent to their registered address shortly after the result declaration.

ICSI also mentioned that candidates who do not receive their physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of its announcement should reach out to the institute at exam@icsi.edu, sharing all the details.

ICSI CS Result 2024 Verification of marks fee

Candidates who are not happy with their marks can apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of the CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. Candidates can apply for marks verification through the SMASH portal login account in a prescribed manner along with a non-refundable requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject.

Next, the examination body will conduct both CS Executive and CS Professional from June 1 to June 1. The enrollment process for the same will begin on February 26.