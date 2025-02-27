CUET PG 2025 exam: Timetable announced, key updates at official website

The dates for the CUET PG 2025 exam have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The whole timetable for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2025) is available for candidates to see and download at nta.ac.in. The exams have the option of up to four test papers or subtopics.

The official notice says, “The registration process for CUET (PG) – 2025 for the Academic Year 2025-26 was open from 02 January to 08 February 2025, followed by a correction window from 10 to 12 February 2025 for necessary modifications. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 13 March to 01 April 2025, across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each".

CUET PG 2025 exam: Date and Timings

According to the official notice, the CUET PG exams will be conducted from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The examination time will be conducted in three shifts; first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The exams will be conducted across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The CUET PG exam will be held for 157 subjects.

From January 2 to February 8, 2025, students could register for CUET (PG) 2025 for the academic year 2025–2026. Any necessary changes could be made during the correction window, which ran from February 10 to February 12, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 exam schedule: How to download?

Candidates can use the easy methods listed below to download the schedule. Candidates should visit CUET PG's official website for additional relevant information.

1. Go to the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Press on CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will be displayed where candidates can view the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

CUET PG 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will be held for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates in 157 subjects. As in other years, they were permitted to select up to four test papers or subjects. For 90 minutes, the test will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

With the exception of languages, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (with the exception of Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System), the question paper will be in bilingual Hindi and English.

The NTA notice says, “The medium of the Question Paper for the CUET PG 2025 will be English and Hindi. (Bilingual) except the following: 41 language papers, M.Tech./Higher Sciences: The papers will be in English only, Acharya Papers: The paper will be in Sanskrit only, except for Indian Knowledge System and Baurdha Darshana, which will be Trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English), Hindu Studies, which will be in Hindi and English".

The 75-question format from the previous year will still be used in the CUET PG 2025 exam. Each right response receives four marks under the marking method, whereas each wrong response results in one mark being deducted.