CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

CBSE Class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2025 was held today, February 27 (Thursday) from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

A total of 77,88,165 students are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 exams 2025 this year and all students must carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card 2025 and school ID to sit in the exam hall.

Delhi Metro has started a good initiative to prioritise CBSE board exam candidates in frisking and ticketing to facilitate board students.

CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: Student reaction

CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: What subject experts think?

Subject experts and teachers thinks that the paper was well-structured and aligned CBSE syllabus. They appreciated the case-based and assertion-reasoning questions to test students' understanding rather than memorisation. While some experts mentioned that students who studied from NCERT books and solved previous years' question papers would have found the exam easier.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025: Important facts

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025 Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Chemistry Exam Date February 27, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Total Marks 70 Difficulty Level Moderate

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper 2025: Question Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2025 is divided into five sections; Section A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying 1 mark, followed by Section B which has 5 very short answer questions worth 2 marks each. Section C has 7 short answer questions each carrying 3 marks and Section D features 2 case-based questions each carrying 4 marks. The last Section E contains 3 long answer questions, each worth 5 marks.

CBSE Class 12 Passing Marks 2025

To clear the CBSE class 12 chemistry examination, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and a minimum of 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical exams to qualify.