CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: Student reaction
Initial students feedback shows that the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam 2025 paper was “moderately” difficult. The paper is believed to have maintained a balanced mix of conceptual, numerical, and application-based questions.
However, some students think that the organic chemistry section was relatively easy, while some students struggled with numerical problems in physical chemistry that need a deeper concepts' understanding.
CBSE class 12th chemistry exam analysis 2025: What subject experts think?
Subject experts and teachers thinks that the paper was well-structured and aligned CBSE syllabus. They appreciated the case-based and assertion-reasoning questions to test students' understanding rather than memorisation. While some experts mentioned that students who studied from NCERT books and solved previous years' question papers would have found the exam easier.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025: Important facts
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper 2025: Question Paper Pattern
The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2025 is divided into five sections; Section A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying 1 mark, followed by Section B which has 5 very short answer questions worth 2 marks each. Section C has 7 short answer questions each carrying 3 marks and Section D features 2 case-based questions each carrying 4 marks. The last Section E contains 3 long answer questions, each worth 5 marks.
CBSE Class 12 Passing Marks 2025
To clear the CBSE class 12 chemistry examination, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and a minimum of 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical exams to qualify.