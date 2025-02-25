TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 out: Steps to download 1st, 2nd year admit card

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the TS Inter Hall Ticket for 1st and 2nd-year students for students appearing in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in English, Environmental and Ethics.

Schools can download the admit cards through the official website, and students can collect their admit cards through their respective schools.

The Intermediate exams will take place from March 6 to March 25 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates must bring their admit cards/ hall tickets to the examination centre, as without hall tickets will not be allowed in the examination hall.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: How to check and download?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025:

Firstly visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage check for the “TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025”.

On the new page, enter your login credentials.

Once clear, your admit card will appear on your screen

Candidates can download and take a printout for future references

Also Read

Schools are strictly prohibited from charging extra fees from students in the name of printing hall tickets. Schools should print and stamp the admit cards with the headmaster's or principal's signature.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website under "Paid Status Admit Card" for candidates with confirmed payment status.

All the information available on the admit card should be verified with candidates' details including the subject and the exam centres. Any discrepancies should be reported to the board promptly for corrections before the exams.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions If there are any discrepancies, they should be reported to the board promptly for correction which can be made online through the "Application Correction" link, with the required fee, and Divisional Board approval.

Once corrected, the admit card will be available via the "Correction Admit Card" link. In case students need to change any medium, schools should reach out to the relevant divisional board correctly.