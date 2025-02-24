The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC RAS marks and final answer key today. Candidates who showed up for the exam can now obtain the RPSC RAS marks and final answer key link at the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. They don't need to utilise any login credentials as the RPSC RAS 2025 final answer key has been announced in the form of a pdf.

The commission successfully held the RPSC RAS prelims examination 2025 on February 2, 2025 (Sunday) at various exam centres across the state. This exam is used to hire for a thousand posts. Successful candidates who pass the preliminary exam are eligible for the next round of the selection process, the main exam.

RPSC RAS Prelims exams 2025: Insights

Candidates must provide their roll number, birthdate, and captcha code in order to download the RPSC RAS marks. Out of the 6.75 lakh enrolled candidates, 3.75 lakh showed up for the RPSC RAS preliminary exam in 2025 on February 2.

Nevertheless, 1,680 applicants were eliminated in accordance with Examination Instruction Point No.11, which specifies that a candidate will be considered ineligible if they fail to respond to more than 10% of the questions or more than 15% of the questions.

Additionally, the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2024 recruitment exam vacancies have been updated by RPSC. There are now 1,096 open posts overall, with 428 in state services and 668 in subordinate services.

RPSC RAS 2025 marks: How to check?

Candidates can view the steps given below to know how to download RPSC RAS scorecard 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, visit news & events and press on Marks for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (Pre) 2024

Step 3: On the new page, again press on Marks for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (Pre) 2024

Step 4: A login page will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Fill your roll number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 6: The RPSC RAS marks will be viewed on the screen.

RPSC RAS 2025 Final Answer Key: How to download?

The final answer key of RPSC RAS is available in the form of a pdf at the official website. Check the steps to know how to download the RPSC RAS final answer key pdf:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, visit news & events and press on the final answer key for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (Pre) 2024

Step 3: On the new page, again press on the final answer key for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (Pre) 2024

Step 4: The RPSC RAS Pre final answer key will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download and get a printout of it.

What is RPSC RAS?

The RAS/RTS test is administered by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to fill Group A and Group B positions in the state administrative machinery. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Examination is the official name of the RAS Exam.

It is a very competitive exam, and only after comprehending the RAS Exam Pattern can one develop an effective study plan. The RAS exam pattern is loosely based on the IAS exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). There are three phases to the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Exam:

• RAS Pre (Preliminary)

• RAS Mains

• Interview/Viva-voce/Personality Test.