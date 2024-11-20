World Children's Day 2024: History, significance, theme, quotes and more

World Children’s Day is observed every year on November 20. This is a global celebration dedicated to the welfare, rights, and future of children.

The day is an opportunity to amplify children’s voices and address issues they face, such as educational inequality, child labour, and inadequate access to healthcare. It is also a call to action for governments, organizations, and communities to implement policies that protect and empower children, ensuring they have a safe and nurturing environment to grow in.

World Children's Day 2024: History

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day. It is celebrated every year on November 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

In 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the United Nations General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on Children's Rights.

World Children's Day 2024: Significance

World Children's Day aims to raise awareness about issues like education inequality, child labour, and healthcare access encouraging global action to address these challenges. It also celebrates children’s potential and empowers them to voice their perspectives, fostering unity and commitment to creating a safer, equitable world for every child.

The United Nations emphasises that World Children’s day offers opportunities to support children’s rights and encourages conversations and actions that help create a better world for children.

What is the theme for World Children's Day 2024?

The theme for World Children's Day 2024 is “Listen to the Future."

World Children’s Day 2024: Top 10 quotes

Here are the top 10 quotes of World Children’s Day 2024