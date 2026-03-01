CBSE delays Class 10 and 12 exams in seven nations amid West Asia crisis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday postponed board exams for both Class 10 and 12 in its affiliated schools in seven countries, amid escalating tensions in the West Asia.

These include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 for both Class 10th and 12th, are postponed,” CBSE stated in a letter to all principals dated March 1.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj added that the new dates will be announced later.

“The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards,” Bhardwaj added.

The postponement stems directly from ongoing geopolitical tensions and regional instability in the Middle East, triggered by military escalations involving the United States, Israel and Iran. These tensions have led to airspace closures, flight cancellations and a breakdown in normal services, making it difficult for exam centres, supervisors and candidates to reliably attend or conduct examinations. This comes hours after the CBSE debunked a fake circular that circulated widely on social media earlier. The fraudulent notice falsely claimed that all remaining exams for Class 10 and Class 12 across the Middle East were permanently cancelled and that marks would be awarded via alternative evaluation.