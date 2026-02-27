ICAI CA final result 2026: CA Final exam result to be announced on Mar 1

ICAI CA final result 2026 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to declare the CA Final Result 2026 for the January session on March 1. The results are likely to be announced by the evening, according to an official notification.

The official ICAI notice mentioned, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in January 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 1st March 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

How to download the ICAI CA Final January Result 2026?

· Go to the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in/caresult

· Press on the links for CA Final result/merit list (January 2026) · Fill in your roll number and registration number · Solve the captcha code and press 'submit' · The ICAI CA result 2025 will be displayed · Check your details and download the scorecard. ICAI CA Final January Result 2026: Result Timeline (est) From January 5 to January 16, 2026, the nationwide offline CA Final January 2026 exams were administered. Group 2 exams were held on January 11, 13, and 16, and Group 1 papers were held on January 5, 7, and 9. This schedule is consistent with ICAI's past practice of announcing results 45–55 days after the exam completion.

ALSO READ: CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon at exams.nta.nic.in, steps to check Candidates should contact the ICAI authorities immediately if they discover any discrepancies so they can be corrected. In addition to keeping their registration and roll numbers close at hand, candidates should frequently monitor the official ICAI websites for any updates regarding the precise timing of the results announcement on March 1. Important Details on the ICAI CA Final January Result 2026 · Candidate's full name · Roll number and registration number · Subject-wise marks obtained

· Qualifying status (Pass/Fail) · Total marks secured · Marks for both Group I and Group II. What's next after the ICAI CA Final Result 2026 January Session? Use the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) to submit Form 2 to apply for Associate Membership. Make sure you are eligible for any necessary Self-Paced Online Modules (SPOM), such as Set A and Set B, and that you have completed the Advanced ICITSS (Advanced IT and Soft Skills). The next step is to upload your GMCS/AICITSS certificates, articleship completion certificate, and CA Final mark sheets to the portal.