JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window Last Date: The JEE Main 2026 application correction window for session 2 exams has begun, according to the National Testing Agency. The NTA timetable states that the application rectification window will be available from February 27 to February 28, 2026.
The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, offers the application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. When making modifications to the application form, candidates should ensure that they make the changes in the fields that are accessible for editing.
JEE Main 2026: Important dates
JEE Main Session 2 will occur from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.
Registration for Session 1 took place between October 31 and November 27, 2025. Later on, they signed up again for Session 2. Registration for Session 2 took place between February 1 and February 25, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Correction Window Eligibility
There are two groups that can use the correction facility. Both new and returning applicants fall under this category. Those who applied alone for Session 2 are considered fresh applicants. Through the site, they can update specific information.
Those that participated in Session 1 are considered repeat candidates. For Session 2, they must have re-registered. Depending on the type of registration, different fields are editable. Candidates who initially registered in Session 1 are considered current candidates.
What's next after the JEE Main 2026 correction window ends?
Once the correction period ends, the NTA will release the advance city intimation slip, followed by the Session 2 admit card. These documents will contain crucial details such as exam date, shift timing and examination centre.
Candidates are strongly advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches. Even minor errors in the application form could lead to verification issues later in the admission process.