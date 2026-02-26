CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon at exams.nta.nic.in, steps to check

The Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, CUET PG 2026 Advanced City Intimation Slip will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency is anticipated to make the city slip available online by early March 2026 based on previous year trends.

To download the slip, candidates must go to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the official website. The application number and birthdate are needed in order to download the slip. The exam dates are from March 6 to March 27, 2026.

Difference between the city slip and the admit card

The admit card and the city slip are not the same. Three to four days before the exam date, the board will make the CUET PG Exams 2026 admit card available. Details about the city designated for the exam will be included on the city slip.

Important information will be included, such as the exam city and state, the subject and paper details, the application number and name of the candidate, the exam date and category, and other personal data. How to download the CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip? · Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in · Under ‘Candidate Activity’, press on the link for the advanced city slip download · In the login page, fill in your application number and password · Solve the case-sensitive captcha code to log in

· The CUET PG 2026 advanced city slip will be displayed · Cross-check your details and download for later use. Details mentioned on the CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 · Candidate name · Exam city and state · Personal details · Subject details · Application number · Exam date · Category. Details needed to download CUET PG 2026 Intimation Slip Candidates, while downloading the city slip, will need the following credentials to log in: