Home / Education / News / CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 results out at afcat.cdac.in; here's how to check Result

CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 results out at afcat.cdac.in; here's how to check Result

AFCAT result 2025 Released: The exam was held on multiple locations across the country, and the results can be checked and downloaded through the official website

IAF, Indian Air Force
The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) result out today, March 17
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AFCAT Result Out : The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025)  Result today, March 17, 2025. Candidates can check and download the results through the AFCAT official website. 
 
The AFCAT exam was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025, and the exam was administered at several testing locations around India.
 
Candidates can access their results through their login details, like email address, password, and captcha code, to receive the AFCAT 1 result 2025.

AFCAT 1 Result 2025 Date:

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025)  Result today, March 17, 2025 

AFCAT 2025 Result : Vacancy details

Vacancy details:
Total 336
Flying Branch 30 vacancies
Ground Duty (Technical) 189 vacancies
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) 117 vacancies

How to check and download CDAC AFCAT 1 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download IAF AFCAT results 2025:
  • Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.
  • On the home page, click on AFCAT 1 Result 2025.
  • A login page will appear on the screen.
  • You can enter login credentials like, email address, password, and captcha code.
  • The AFCAT 1 result will appear on the screen.
  • You can check and download the AFCAT results for future reference.

Also Read

Sakthi, Diamond form joint venture to manufacture trainer aircraft in Hisar

India in talks for 10 more Airbus C-295 aircraft in ageing fleet revamp

IAF Mirage fighter jet crashes in MP's Shivpuri, both pilots eject safely

Aero India 2025: Russian stealth jet Su-57 confirmed, US F-35 uncertain

Still awaiting Tejas from 2010 deal: IAF chief as China tests sixth-gen jet

  CDAC AFCAT  1 results 2025 Overview

Conducting Body Indian Air Force (IAF)
Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025)
Post
Multiple for Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)
Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Exam Date 22 and 23 February 2025 Result Date 17 Marcg Official Website afcat.cdac.in

   AFCAT 01-2025 Result Direct Link

https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/candidate/login 

AFCAT marking schemes

Every students will get three marks for each right answer. Throughout the exam, there is negative marking as well, for each wrong answer one mark will deduct. Candidates will get zero points for unattempted questions. For final AFCAT results, marks are added for right answers and subtracted for each wrong answers. 

AFCAT 2025 Result Released: What's next for shortlisted candidates?

Candidates who have cleared the AFCAT 2025 exam will have to appear for the AFSB interview round. At this step, candidates will be assessed on multiple criteria like communication abilities, leadership traits, and personality. Candidates who will clear this round will next go through medical testing before being chosen to train at the Air Force Academy. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CUET UG 2025: Registration window closes soon, check other details here

Bihar Board Class 10,12 results 2025: How to check BSEB result once out

UP Police Constable final result 2024 out, over 60,000 candidates selected

SSC CGL Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; Check cut-off marks here

SSC MTS Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check result

Topics :IAF aircraftIndian Air Forceexam results

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story