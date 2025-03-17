CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 results out at afcat.cdac.in; here's how to check Result

AFCAT Result Out : The The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) Result today, March 17, 2025. Candidates can check and download the results through the AFCAT official website.

The AFCAT exam was conducted on February 22 and 23, 2025, and the exam was administered at several testing locations around India.

Candidates can access their results through their login details, like email address, password, and captcha code, to receive the AFCAT 1 result 2025.

AFCAT 1 Result 2025 Date:

AFCAT 2025 Result : Vacancy details

Vacancy details: Total 336 Flying Branch 30 vacancies Ground Duty (Technical) 189 vacancies Ground Duty (Non-Technical) 117 vacancies How to check and download CDAC AFCAT 1 results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download IAF AFCAT results 2025:

Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.

On the home page, click on AFCAT 1 Result 2025.

A login page will appear on the screen.

You can enter login credentials like, email address, password, and captcha code.

The AFCAT 1 result will appear on the screen.

You can check and download the AFCAT results for future reference.

CDAC AFCAT 1 results 2025 Overview

Conducting Body Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) Post Multiple for Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical)

Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Date 22 and 23 February 2025

Result Date 17 Marcg

Official Website afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT marking schemes

AFCAT 2025 Result Released: What's next for shortlisted candidates?

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Class 10,12 results 2025: How to check BSEB result once out Candidates who have cleared the AFCAT 2025 exam will have to appear for the AFSB interview round. At this step, candidates will be assessed on multiple criteria like communication abilities, leadership traits, and personality. Candidates who will clear this round will next go through medical testing before being chosen to train at the Air Force Academy.

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) Result today, March 17, 2025https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/candidate/loginEvery students will get three marks for each right answer. Throughout the exam, there is negative marking as well, for each wrong answer one mark will deduct. Candidates will get zero points for unattempted questions. For final AFCAT results, marks are added for right answers and subtracted for each wrong answers.