CUET UG 2025: Registration window closes soon, check other details here

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 registration period is about to end. Applications must be submitted by March 22, 2025, at 11:50 PM. Before the deadline, candidates who have not yet applied can finish registering on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2025 exam in computer-based test (CBT) format between May 8 and June 1, 2025. Candidates should make sure they finish the application process on time to prevent last-minute technical issues, even though the exact paper-wise timetable will be revealed later.

CUET UG application window: Important dates

• Application Submission: March 1 – March 22, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

• Fee Payment (Deadline): March 23, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

• Correction Window: March 24 – March 26, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

• Exam City Announcement: To be updated

• Admit Card Release: To be updated

• Examination Dates: May 8 – June 1, 2025 (tentative)

• Provisional Answer Keys & Response Sheets: To be updated on the website.

CUET UG Application 2025: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

• Press on the registration link that says, the "Candidate Activity" section.

• Finish the registration process and log in utilising the generated credentials.

• Enter the application form carefully, guaranteeing all according to the given guidelines.

• Pay the application fee utilising the available online payment methods.

• Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

CUET UG 2025: Application fee

The application fee for 3 subjects is Rs 1000/- for General (UR), Rs 900/- for OBC)- (NCL) / EWS category, Rs 800/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender and Rs 4500/- for centers in foreign countries.

CUET UG 2025: Insights

• NTA will be held on the CUET UG exam in 13 languages i.e, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

• The exams will be held on multiple days in two or three shifts per day, as per the number of candidates and their combinations.A applicant can pick up to 6 subjects for taking the Exam.

• A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organizations. Universities may hold the individual's counselling as per the Scorecard of CUET UG provided by NTA.

CUET UG 2025: What to do after registration?

Fill out the online application and write down the application number that the system generates. In addition to providing the necessary information, the candidate must create a password, select a security question, and provide their response while completing the online application form.

An application number will be generated following the successful submission of the personal information. This number will be used for all future correspondence and reference as well as to complete the remaining steps of the application form.

With the appropriate application number and password generated by the system, the candidate will be able to log in easily for any further logins.