UPP Result, UP Police Constable final result Out Today: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow, has released the final result of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 (UP Police Constable Final Result 2023) today, March 13, 2025.

Candidates who were waiting can check and download their results through the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

The application process for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment started from 27 December 2023 to 16 January 2024. A total of 48,17,441 application forms were received by the board, and the written examination for these candidates was held on 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August 2024 in 67 districts of the state.

Also Read: SSC MTS Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check result The result of the written examination was out in November 2024. Candidates who cleared the written paper appeared for the PET, PST and DV rounds in the next phase of the recruitment process. Since then, students have been waiting for the final exam results, and now the board has finally released the results on the occasion of Holi.

How to check and download UP Police Constable Final Result 2024

Here are the simple steps to check UP Police Constable Final Result 2024

Visit the official website of UP PRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

On the home page, check the UP Police Constable Result 2025 link.

Candidates need to enter their credentials, i.e., their application number and date of birth.

Now click on the “View Result” button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take printout for future reference the result for future use.

UP Police Constable Final Result 2024: Over 60k posts to be filled

UP Police Result Direct Link UP Police Result Reservation Cut-off Sr. No. Category Number of Posts Number of Selected Candidates Vertical Reservation Cut-off 1 Unreserved 24,102 24,102 225.75926 2 Economically Weaker Section 6,024 6,024 209.26396 3 Other Backward Class 16,264 16,264 216.58607 4 Scheduled Caste 12,650 12,650 196.17614 5 Scheduled Tribe 1,204 1,204 170.0302 Total 60,244 60,244 UP Police Result 2024: Check UPPRPB final cutoff marks Candidates fcan check the category-wise cutoff marks of all the category below: Through this recruitment process, UP Police aim to fill a total of 60,244 constable posts in Uttar Pradesh Police. Out of all the exams, 24,102 posts will be recruited in the unreserved category and 6024 posts in the EWS category. Apart from this, 16,264 posts will be recruited in the OBC category and 12,650 posts in the SC category.