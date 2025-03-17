Bihar Board Class 10,12 results 2025: How to check BSEB result once out

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 12 or Intermediate final examination from February 1 to 15, 2025. The class 10th board exams were held from February 17 to 25, 2025. Now, all the students who appeared for the examination are waiting for the results to be announced.

A total of 12.92 lakh students (6,41,847 female and 6,50,466 male) appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate Exam 2025, held across 1,677 examination centres in Bihar. The results are expected to be out by the end of March. Once out, the students can check and download their results through the official websites, i.e., results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Date and Time:

According to the BSEB Chairman, Bihar Board Class 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of March or by 24 March 2025. BSEB Class 12th results will be announced by Bihar Board officials through a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 or Matriculation results are likely to be out in the first week of April.

Once the Bihar Board results are declared, students can access their mark sheets, which will have detailed subject-wise marks, overall pass percentages, and qualifying statuses. Students' scores in the BSEB metric or inter-examination 2025 will play a vital role in determining students’ eligibility for admission to higher education institutions.

Overview Details Exam name Bihar Board Conducting body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Academic session 2024-25 Official website results.biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in State concerned Bihar Class 12 Streams Science Commerce Arts Exam dates February 1 - 15, 2025 Exam shifts Morning: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Evening: 2 PM - 5 PM

Also Read

How to check the BSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025?

Candidates need to follow the following steps to check and download their BSEB class 10 inter result online:

Firstly, visit the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, check for the ‘BSEB Class 12 Result 2025’ link

Enter your login credentials to enter your account

Click on the result tab, and the result will appear on the screen.

Check the result and download the PDF for further use.

What are the BSEB 12th qualifying criteria?

To clear the BSEB Intermediate examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects and at least 30 per cent marks in each subject. They need to secure at least 40% marks in practical subjects.

For more details, candidates need to visit the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result: What were the previous year's result trends?

As per last few years' trends, the BSEB released the inter results in around 40 days of the exams: