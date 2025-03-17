Home / Education / News / Bihar Board Class 10,12 results 2025: How to check BSEB result once out

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, concluded the Class 12 and 10 examinations on February 15 and 25, respectively. Students are now waiting for the BSEB class 10, 12 results 2025

BSEB class 10, 12 exam results is likely to be out soon (Photo: Shutterstock)
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the class 12 or Intermediate final examination from February 1 to 15, 2025. The class 10th board exams were held from February 17 to 25, 2025. Now, all the students who appeared for the examination are waiting for the results to be announced. 
 
A total of 12.92 lakh students (6,41,847 female and 6,50,466 male) appeared for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Intermediate Exam 2025, held across 1,677 examination centres in Bihar. The results are expected to be out by the end of March. Once out, the students can check and download their results through the official websites, i.e., results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Date and Time: 

  According to the BSEB Chairman, Bihar Board Class 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of March or by 24 March 2025. BSEB Class 12th results will be announced by Bihar Board officials through a press conference. 
 
Meanwhile, the Class 10 or Matriculation results are likely to be out in the first week of April.
 
Once the Bihar Board results are declared, students can access their mark sheets, which will have detailed subject-wise marks, overall pass percentages, and qualifying statuses. Students' scores in the BSEB metric or inter-examination 2025 will play a vital role in determining students’ eligibility for admission to higher education institutions.
 
Overview Details
Exam name Bihar Board
Conducting body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
Academic session 2024-25
Official website results.biharboardonline.com  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
State concerned Bihar
Class 12
Streams Science  Commerce  Arts
Exam dates February 1 - 15, 2025
Exam shifts Morning: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM  Evening: 2 PM - 5 PM

How to check the BSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025?

Candidates need to follow the following steps to check and download their BSEB class 10 inter result online:
  • Firstly, visit the official BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
  • On the homepage, check for the ‘BSEB Class 12 Result 2025’ link
  • Enter your login credentials to enter your account
  • Click on the result tab, and the result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the PDF for further use.

What are the BSEB 12th qualifying criteria?

To clear the BSEB Intermediate examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects and at least 30 per cent marks in each subject. They need to secure at least 40% marks in practical subjects.
 
For more details, candidates need to visit the official websites: results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result: What were the previous year's result trends?

As per last few years' trends, the BSEB released the inter results in around 40 days of the exams:
 
Year Exams ended on Result Announced on
2024 February 12 March 23 (after 40 days)
2023 February 11 March 1 (after 38 days)
2022 February 14 March 16 (after 30 days)
2021 February 13 March 26 (after 41 days)
 
