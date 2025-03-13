SSC CGL Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; Check cut-off marks here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. The commission also announced category—and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
The commission has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them. Next, all these candidates need to appear for the document verification round conducted by the respective user departments.
The commission released the SSC CGL tier 1 result on December 5, 2024. The tier 2 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.
How to check and download SSC CGL Final result 2024?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC CGL Final Result 2024:
- Firstly, visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
- On the home page, check for the ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’ and click on it.
- A PDF will appear on the screen
- Candidates can download and take a printout of the results for future reference.
SSC CGL result 2024: Tie-breaking rule
In the event of ties between two or more candidates, SSC decides the merit in the following order:
- Marks in paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) respectively, if applicable, followed by
- Marks in section 1, paper 1 of tier 2 exam, followed by
- Date of birth (older candidate got preference), followed by
- Alphabetical order of names of candidates.
The commission still has kept the final results of 1,267 candidates withheld and rejected/debarred/cancelled 253 candidates.
SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Category-Wise Cut-off Marks
Here are the cut-off marks for reserved and unreserved categories:
|Category
|Cut-off marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|285.45888
|15875
|ST
|266.49513
|8295
|OBC
|306.27841
|28628
|EWS
|300.03797
|14575
|UR
|322.77352
|11631
|ESM
|202.28472
|5497
|OH
|258.66022
|1043
|HH
|181.89266
|1011
|VH
|219.45053
|810
|PwD- other
|136.73346
|686
|Total
|88051
SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Official notice
The official notice reads, 'In accordance with the Notice No. HQ-C11018/1/2024-C-1 dated 22.02.2025 and 27.02.2025 of the Commission, only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, the candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section-I + Section-II for evaluation of Section-III have been considered for further selection process.'