Home / Education / News / SSC CGL Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; Check cut-off marks here

SSC CGL Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; Check cut-off marks here

SSC announced the SSC CGL final results 2024 along with category-and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check their results through the official website, ssc.gov.in

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. The commission also announced category—and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
 
The commission has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them. Next, all these candidates need to appear for the document verification round conducted by the respective user departments.
 
The commission released the SSC CGL tier 1 result on December 5, 2024. The tier 2 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.  ALSO READ: JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 schedule out: City intimation slip releasing soon

How to check and download SSC CGL Final result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC CGL Final Result 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’ and click on it.
  • A PDF will appear on the screen
  • Candidates can download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Also Read

SSC CGL Tier 2 2024: Admit cards expected today at official website

SSC CGL Tier II, Constable GD 2025: Exam schedule out at official website

OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 out today, here's how to download

SSC CGL examination 2024: CGL tier 1 answer key to be announced soon

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 released today, here's how to check and download

SSC CGL result 2024: Tie-breaking rule

In the event of ties between two or more candidates, SSC decides the merit in the following order:
  • Marks in paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) respectively, if applicable, followed by
  • Marks in section 1, paper 1 of tier 2 exam, followed by
  • Date of birth (older candidate got preference), followed by
  • Alphabetical order of names of candidates.
 
The commission still has kept the final results of 1,267 candidates withheld and rejected/debarred/cancelled 253 candidates.

SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Category-Wise Cut-off Marks

Here are the cut-off marks for reserved and unreserved categories:
Category Cut-off marks Candidates available
SC 285.45888 15875
ST 266.49513 8295
OBC 306.27841 28628
EWS 300.03797 14575
UR 322.77352 11631
ESM 202.28472 5497
OH 258.66022 1043
HH 181.89266 1011
VH 219.45053 810
PwD- other 136.73346 686
  Total 88051

SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Official notice

The official notice reads, 'In accordance with the Notice No. HQ-C11018/1/2024-C-1 dated 22.02.2025 and 27.02.2025 of the Commission, only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, the candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section-I + Section-II for evaluation of Section-III have been considered for further selection process.'
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Assam Police Constable 2025: Result declared today at official website

Holi 2025 holidays: How many days will schools be closed in each state?

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 schedule out: City intimation slip releasing soon

DDU UG, PG 2025: Results out at official website, know how to download

DU changes BA and Bcom admission criteria; check new selection rules here

Topics :SSC CGLexam resultsStaff Selection Commission

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story