SSC CGL Final Result 2024 out at ssc.gov.in; Check cut-off marks here

The commission has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them. Next, all these candidates need to appear for the document verification round conducted by the respective user departments.

The commission released the SSC CGL tier 1 result on December 5, 2024. The tier 2 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.

How to check and download SSC CGL Final result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SSC CGL Final Result 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

On the home page, check for the ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’ and click on it.

A PDF will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

SSC CGL result 2024: Tie-breaking rule

In the event of ties between two or more candidates, SSC decides the merit in the following order:

Marks in paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr. II (SI) respectively, if applicable, followed by

Marks in section 1, paper 1 of tier 2 exam, followed by

Date of birth (older candidate got preference), followed by

Alphabetical order of names of candidates.

The commission still has kept the final results of 1,267 candidates withheld and rejected/debarred/cancelled 253 candidates.

SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Category-Wise Cut-off Marks

Here are the cut-off marks for reserved and unreserved categories:

Category Cut-off marks Candidates available SC 285.45888 15875 ST 266.49513 8295 OBC 306.27841 28628 EWS 300.03797 14575 UR 322.77352 11631 ESM 202.28472 5497 OH 258.66022 1043 HH 181.89266 1011 VH 219.45053 810 PwD- other 136.73346 686 Total 88051

SSC CGL Final Result 2024: Official notice

The official notice reads, 'In accordance with the Notice No. HQ-C11018/1/2024-C-1 dated 22.02.2025 and 27.02.2025 of the Commission, only those candidates who submitted their option cum preference online have been considered for final selection. Therefore, the candidates who submitted their preference online and also qualified in Section-I + Section-II for evaluation of Section-III have been considered for further selection process.'