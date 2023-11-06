CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

The Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergrad Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) registration periods will end today, November 6. Eligible applicants who have not applied at this point can apply online via official sites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

But, the applicants can submit their applications by November 13 with a late fee. The admit card for the UCEED and CEED will be published on January 5. The UCEED and CEED 2023 exam will be held on January 21. The answer key will be delivered on January 23. The CEED 2023 result will be announced on March 6, 2024, and the UCEED 2024 result will be delivered on March 8, 2024.

CEED 2024, UCEED 2024: Steps to apply Go to the official website of UCEED or CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the application form and proceed with the application Submit the application fee Upload all the needed documents. Press on submit and save the page. CEED 2024, UCEED 2024 Registration: Fee Applicants can enrol for the tests by paying a non-refundable registration expense of Rs 3,800. But, female applicants and students having a place from SC, ST and PwD categories are required to pay an amount of Rs 1,900. CEED 2024, UCEED 2024: Important dates

The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be given on January 5, 2024 and, subsequently, the exams shall take place on January 21, 2024. The answer key for both the tests will be delivered on January 23 and the objection window will close on January 25, 2024.

The final answer key will be delivered on January 31, 2024. The CEED 2024 result will be announced on March 6 and UCEED 2024 result will be announced on March 11, 2024.

CEED, UCEED: Overview CEED 2024 scores will be utilized for admission to postgraduate design programs in Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore), IIT Jodhpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. The scores will likewise be imparted to different institutes, including RV University Bengaluru, World University of Design Sonepat, and Delhi Technological University.

The UCEED 2024 scores will be utilized for admissions to the IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.