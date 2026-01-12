Chhattisgarh emerges leader in APAAR ID creation among large states

Chhattisgarh has taken a lead among other larger states in implementing the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) system by generating 50,60,941 IDs for students as of January 7.

This is 88.63 per cent coverage out of the 57,10,207 students in 57,045 schools across the state, representing the state’s big leap towards digital education infrastructure.

With this, Chhattisgarh has emerged as a leading state among the country’s bigger states in generating the IDs, a permanent and secure digital academic identity for students, a state government spokesperson said.

At the district level, Bemetara has recorded the highest coverage with 96.40 per cent of students getting their APAAR IDs, followed closely by Rajnandgaon at 96.38 per cent. In addition, districts such as Raigarh, Korea, Raipur, Korba, Dhamtari, Durg and Balodabazar have completed APAAR ID creation for over 93 per cent of their students. Except for Narayanpur, Bijapur, Sukma, Balrampur and Dantewada, all other districts have achieved more than 80 per cent coverage in APAAR ID generation, the spokesperson added.