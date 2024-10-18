ICAI CA 2024: Final Admit Card for November exam out at official website

The ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 was released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the November exam. The admission card is available for download on the ICAI services official website at eservices.icai.org, for candidates taking the final course test. The ICAI CA final course test is now set for November 3, 5, and 7 for Group 1 and November 9, 11, and 13 for Group 2, in accordance with the updated timetable. If the central government or any state government or local authority declares a day to be a public holiday, the exam schedule will remain unchanged. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

• Go to the official website of ICAI services at eservices.icai.org.

• Press on ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for November exam link available on the home page.

• A new page will showcase where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

• Press the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024: Details

Candidates should always double-check their information to make sure it's accurate. To correct the information, candidates must get in touch with the exam conducting authority if there are any errors/rectification. The following are the details to look for on the admit card.

• Candidate’s name

• Candidate’s signature and photograph

• Registration number

• CA Final exam centre details

• Candidate’s roll number

• Group appearing for CA Final (1 or 2 or Both).

ICAI CA 2024: Insights

The dates of the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, which are scheduled for November 2024, for the Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course examinations have not changed.

On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation Assessment Test will take place. On November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024, the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical exam will take place. Candidates can visit the ICAI's official website for additional relevant information.