UPSC postpones ESE-2025 to give sufficient time to aspirants to prepare

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday postponed the Engineering Services Examination-2025 to give "sufficient time" to the aspirants to prepare for the recruitment test, according to an official statement. The development came after the government decided that the recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) would be made through both the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts and Personnel sub-cadres) and the ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal and Telecommunication and Stores sub-cadres). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE 2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has also decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025.

"The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively," said the statement issued by the UPSC.

According to the UPSC's annual programme of examination, 2025, notification for ESE 2025 was issued on September 18, 2024, with the last date of receipt of applications as October 8, 2024.

The ESE Preliminary/Stage-I test was scheduled to be held by the UPSC on February 9, 2025, in accordance with the rules published by the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications.

More From This Section

The railways ministry also notified the IRMS (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on October 9, the statement said.

Keeping in view the decision of the government for inclusion of IRMS in ESE-2025, the opening of the correction window from October 9, 2024 (from the next day of the last date for receipt of application - October 8) was put on hold, it said.

Now, the Commission has decided to open a new application window from October 18 to November 22 for new applicants and to enable old applicants (who have applied during the original application window of September to October 8) to make changes, the statement said.

Thereafter, a correction/edit window of seven days will be provided from November 23 to November 29 to all the applicants during which they will be able to modify/edit their particulars, it said.

The candidates, who have already applied during the application window from September 18 to October 8, need not apply again.

They may, however, update their particulars during the new application window and correction/edit window, if required, the Commission said.

Aspirants for the ESE 2025 are advised to go through the same before applying for the examination, it added.