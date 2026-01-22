CLAT 2026 Second Merit List out: Consortium of NLUs 2nd merit released

On January 22, 2026, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) published the CLAT 2nd merit list 2026. Candidates can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in to view the results of the second round of CLAT counselling.

Candidates should be aware that each NLU's CLAT 2026 second merit list has been made public separately. The date of CLAT 2026 was December 7, 2025.

It is recommended that candidates who have been assigned a seat in the CLAT merit list 2026 remember to freeze, float, or withdraw their seat before the deadline. The official announcement states that the second round of the CLAT 2026 merit list will take place on January 22, 2026, at 10 AM.

CLAT 2026 round 2 counselling schedule · CLAT Second Allotment List 2026 date- 22-Jan-2026 · CLAT Second Allotment List 2026 time- 10 am · Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the Second Allotment List- 10:00 am on January 22, 2026, to 1:00 P.M. on January 29, 2026. How to check the CLAT counselling 2026 2nd Merit List? · Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in · Log in to the CLAT 2026 counselling portal

· Fill in your mobile number and password · CLAT 2026 counselling second allotment list will be showcased on the screen · Check your result and download it for later reference. CLAT 2026 (Cutoff): Opening and Closing Rank of Top 5 NLUs Students can view the opening and closing ranks of the top National Law Universities below: · NLSIU Bengaluru- 21681 · NALSAR Hyderabad- 7084 · WBNUJS Kolkata- 37222 · NLU Jodhpur- 12002

· GNLU Gandhinagar- 11567. What if I don't get a seat in the CLAT 2026 Round 2 Merit list? If you have not got a seat in the CLAT round 2 allotment, then you can either: · Stay in Counselling to be taken in later counselling rounds. · Consider other law entrance exams for admissions, such as SLAT, K-LAT and others. CLAT Counselling 2026: What after the merit list? After the release of the merit list, students must choose whether to leave the counselling process, freeze or float their seat. There will be five rounds of CLAT 2026 counselling. On February 5, May 2, and May 15, the merit lists for rounds three, four, and five will be made public.