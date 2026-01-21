RRB NTPC 2026: 5,810 vacancies announced; application status link activated

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
The application status link for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 has been activated by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). By accessing the official websites of their local regional RRBs, candidates who registered for graduate-level positions can now find out if their applications were accepted or rejected.
The official notice states that the applications have been thoroughly reviewed. By logging in, applicants can see their current status, which will show whether their application has been rejected, approved with conditions, or accepted provisionally. Candidates will also be able to view the precise reason for rejection.
How to check RRB NTPC application status?
Step 1: Go to the official website of your respective regional RRB
Step 2: Press on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status link on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in the required login credentials
Step 4: Press Submit to view the application status
The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 registration period ran from October 21, 2025, to November 27, 2025. During the rectification window, which ran from November 30 to December 9, 2025, candidates had the chance to make changes to their application forms.
Candidates can contact the helpdesk, which is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on weekdays, by email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in and by phone at 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333.