RRB NTPC 2026: 5,810 vacancies announced; application status link activated

The application status link for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 has been activated by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). By accessing the official websites of their local regional RRBs, candidates who registered for graduate-level positions can now find out if their applications were accepted or rejected.

The official notice states that the applications have been thoroughly reviewed. By logging in, applicants can see their current status, which will show whether their application has been rejected, approved with conditions, or accepted provisionally. Candidates will also be able to view the precise reason for rejection.

How to check RRB NTPC application status?

Step 1: Go to the official website of your respective regional RRB

Step 2: Press on the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 Application Status link on the homepage Step 3: Fill in the required login credentials Step 4: Press Submit to view the application status Step 5: Download the status page Step 6: Keep a printed copy for later use. ALSO READ: RRB Group D application process 2026 postponed; check revised schedule Vacancy details of RRB NTPC 2026 A total of 5,810 positions will be filled through this recruitment exercise. The post-wise breakup includes: · 161 posts of Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

· 615 posts of Station Master · 59 posts of Traffic Assistant · 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager · 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist · 638 posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist. ALSO READ: AISSEE Answer Key 2026 soon: How to check Sainik School provisional key? More about the RRB NTPC 2026 recruitment The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 registration period ran from October 21, 2025, to November 27, 2025. During the rectification window, which ran from November 30 to December 9, 2025, candidates had the chance to make changes to their application forms.