GATE, JAM 2025: Prayagraj exam centres shifted to Lucknow amid Maha Kumbh

In a joint announcement, IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi informed students that the GATE 2025 and JAM 2025 exams, which are scheduled for February 1 and 2, 2025 at Prayagraj, will now take place in Lucknow on the same dates due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh

When downloading the updated admit cards, candidates must make sure that the exam center details are displayed accurately. To prove their identification, all applicants must present their photo ID, which was uploaded during the online application process and is displayed on their admit card.

GATE, JAM 2025: Official statements

The GATE organising institute, IIT Roorkee, and JAM organising institute, IIT Delhi, released a statement, saying, “Representations have been received from several candidates expressing their difficulty in reaching the examination centres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, because of the huge congregation of devotees expected in the Mahakumbh on February 1 and 2, 2025. Therefore, the examination scheduled at centres in Prayagraj has been shifted to centres in Lucknow on the respective GATE and JAM examination days (1 and 2 February 2025 for GATE and 2 February 2025 for JAM, respectively).”

"Due to the Mahakumbh, the JAM 2025 examinations scheduled for February 2 2025 (both sessions) at Prayagraj have been shifted to Lucknow. The new admit card can be downloaded from the JOAPS portal. The inconvenience caused is much regretted," the statement added.

GATE 2025, JAM 2025: How to download ‘new’ admit card?

1. Go to the official website: https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login.

2. Fill in your login credentials.

Also Read

3. Press the 'Submit' tab.

4. The JAM admit card will be showcased on the screen.

5. View the details given on the JAM admit card 2025.

GATE 2025: Lucknow Centres

• 5033 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur has been changed to 5051 AP Computer, IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar,Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020

• 5036 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2 is changed to 5054 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031

• 5037 Gyanoday Technical Institute is changed to 5055 SINCO LEARNING CENTER, Third Floor, City Kart Building, Shopping Square, Near Tedhi Puliya Chauraha, Kursi Road, Aliganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020

• 5034 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College is changed to 5052 BDR Info Solutions LLP, 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017

• 5035 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac is changed to 5053 Yuvi Online Solutions, South Avenue, Plot No 2, Husariya, Khargapur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010.

JAM 2025: Lucknow Centres

• 513 iON Digital Zone iDZ Sallahapur changed to 513 AP Computer IIM Road, Prabandh Nagar, Near Urdu Farsi University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226020

• 516 Indian Institute of Computer Education - CENTER 2 changed to 516 City Law College, Sector - 9, Opposite Sewa Hospital, Near AKTU University New Campus, Jankipuram Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226031

• 514 Madhu Vachaspati Inter College changed to 514 BDR Info Solutions LLP, 1st Floor, Purvideen Khera, Devpur Para, Ring Road, Awadh Chauraha to Dubagga, Near Raj State Lawn, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226017

What is GATE and JAM? The Joint Admission Test or IIT JAM, is a nationally recognized test for students who want to study science post graduate for M.Sc at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other renowned universities. • 515 Shambhunath Institute of Engineering and Technology - Mac changed to 515 Yuvi Online Solutions South Avenue, Plot No. 2, Husariya, Khargapur Railway Crossing, Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, 226010.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is also a national exam intended for admission to postgraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and science in the nation's premier institutes.