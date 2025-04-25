COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Topper List:Check Here Manipur 12th Stream wise toppers Name:
-
Manipur 12th Science Stream Topper 2025: Riya Khwairakpam from Comet School, Changangei Uchekon with 490/500 marks.
Manipur 12th Arts Stream Topper 2025: Keisham Hannah Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham with 479/500 marks.
Manipur 12th Commerce Stream Topper 2025 Warepam Lidia Devi from TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal with 463/500 marks.
How to check and download the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025?
- Visit the official website, i.e., cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in
- On the home page, check for the 'COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025' link.
- Candidates need to enter their login details on the new page that appears on the screen.
- Click on the submit button, and the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen
- Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference
COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Important details
|
Overview
Details
Exam name
Also Read
Manipur Board Higher Secondary Examination (HSE)
Board name
Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM)
Academic year
2024-25
Official website
manresults.nic.in
State
Manipur
Class
12th
Frequency
Annual
Exam dates
February 17 - March 26, 2025
HSE Result date
April 25, 2025
Login credentials
Roll Number
Date of Birth