COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) declared the Manipur Board class 12th result today, April 25, 2025.

Students who appeared for the Manipur Class 12th exam can check and download their COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025 at cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

The board has released the Manipur HSE Result 2025 for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. This year, the overall pass percentage is 94 per cent.

ALSO READ: OJEE Admit Card 2025 released today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download

COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Topper List:

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the Manipur Board HSE Scorecard 2025 to avoid any future issues. The information mentioned on the mark sheet includes roll number, student's name, school name, division, subject-wise external marks, subject-wise internal marks, total marks, marks obtained in each subject, marks in internal assessment, final result, and any important instructions.

Manipur 12th Science Stream Topper 2025: Riya Khwairakpam from Comet School, Changangei Uchekon with 490/500 marks.

Manipur 12th Arts Stream Topper 2025: Keisham Hannah Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham with 479/500 marks.

Manipur 12th Commerce Stream Topper 2025 Warepam Lidia Devi from TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal with 463/500 marks.

How to check and download the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in

On the home page, check for the 'COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025' link.

Candidates need to enter their login details on the new page that appears on the screen.

Click on the submit button, and the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference

COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Important details

Overview

Details

Board name Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM)

Academic year 2024-25

Official website manresults.nic.in

State Manipur

Class 12th

Frequency Annual

Exam dates February 17 - March 26, 2025

HSE Result date April 25, 2025

Login credentials Roll Number Date of Birth

Direct link to check Manipur 12th Result 2025

https://manresults.nic.in/hse/index.htm