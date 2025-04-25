Home / Education / News / COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025 out; here's how to check, download

COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025 out; here's how to check, download

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) released the class 12th board results 2025 today at cohsem.nic.in. Here's how to check and download

Results, Exam results
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) declared the Manipur Board class 12th result today, April 25, 2025.
 
Students who appeared for the Manipur Class 12th exam can check and download their COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025 at cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
 
The board has released the Manipur HSE Result 2025 for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. This year, the overall pass percentage is 94 per cent.
 
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the Manipur Board HSE Scorecard 2025 to avoid any future issues. The information mentioned on the mark sheet includes roll number, student’s name, school name, division, subject-wise external marks, subject-wise internal marks, total marks, marks obtained in each subject, marks in internal assessment, final result, and any important instructions.  ALSO READ: OJEE Admit Card 2025 released today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download 

COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Topper List:

Check Here Manipur 12th Stream wise toppers Name:

  • Manipur 12th Science Stream Topper 2025:  Riya Khwairakpam from Comet School, Changangei Uchekon with 490/500 marks.

  • Manipur 12th Arts Stream Topper 2025:  Keisham Hannah Devi from Enlighten Knowledge Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham with 479/500 marks.

  • Manipur 12th Commerce Stream Topper 2025  Warepam Lidia Devi from TG Higher Secondary School, Imphal with 463/500 marks.

    • How to check and download the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025?

    Here are the simple steps to check and download the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025:
    • Visit the official website, i.e., cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in
    • On the home page, check for the 'COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025' link. 
    • Candidates need to enter their login details on the new page that appears on the screen.
    • Click on the submit button, and the COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025 will appear on the screen
    • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference
     

    COHSEM Manipur 12th Result 2025: Important details

    Overview

    Details

    Exam name

    Also Read

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

    UPMSP Result 2025: Check last year's 2024 topper list

    UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th to be out soon

    AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP out class 10 results, Details here

    Shakti Dubey tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024; 1,132 posts to be filled

    Manipur Board Higher Secondary Examination (HSE)

    Board name

    Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM)

    Academic year

    2024-25

    Official website

    manresults.nic.in

    State

    Manipur

    Class

    12th

    Frequency

    Annual

    Exam dates

    February 17 - March 26, 2025

    HSE Result date

    April 25, 2025

    Login credentials

    Roll Number

    Date of Birth

     

    Direct link to check Manipur 12th Result 2025

    https://manresults.nic.in/hse/index.htm  

    Connect with us on WhatsApp

    More From This Section

    OJEE Admit Card 2025 released today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download

    UP Board 10th, 12th results 2025 out; Check complete toppers list here

    UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 released today at upmsp.edu.in

    UP board topper prize money: UP govt to give Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop & more

    UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

    Topics :exam resultsManipurBoard results

    First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

    Explore News

    Next Story