UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) successfully held the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams between Feb 24, 2025, and Mar 12, 2025. At this point, every applicant is anxiously awaiting the announcement of their exam results (UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025).

The UP Board 10th and 12th class results are anticipated to be announced on April 20, 2025, according to reports. However, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj (UPMSP) has not yet formally declared the result date. By going to the official UP Board websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, students who took the board test can view their results.

UP Board 10th-12th result: How to check?

• Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

• On the homepage, press on the result link given.

• Fill your roll number and registration number in the required box.

• Submit these details to check your result.

• Download the provisional mark sheet for later use.

UP Board 10th-12th 2025: How many students appeared?

For this year's UP Board 10th and 12th exams, around 54.37 lakh students registered. Of them, 27.05 lakh students took the intermediate (class 12) exam while 27.32 lakh students took the high school (class 10) exam.

The review of answer sheets began on March 17, 2025, following the conclusion of the board exams. In order to release the exam results on schedule, the UP Board has set a goal to finish this evaluation task by April 5, 2025.