Home / Education / News / OJEE Admit Card 2025 released today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2025 released today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to download

OJEE Admit Card 2025 has been released today, April 25, 2025. Here are the steps to check and download the hall ticket

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip
OJEE admit card 2025 out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OJEE Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today, April 25, 2025.
 
Candidates who enrolled for the exam can download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., ojee.nic.in using their login credentials, application number and date of birth.
 
The OJEE test 2025 is scheduled to take place between May 2 and May 11, 2025. Applicants wouldn't be allowed to sit in the exam without an OJEE admit card. Hence, all the applicants must bring their admit card, ID proof, and passport-size pictures to the examination centre.

OJEE Admit Card 2025 Date: 

 Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today, April 25, 2025.
 

How to download the OJEE Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the OJEE hall tickets:
  • Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the OJEE Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Candidates need to enter their login details and then click on the submit button.
  • The OJEE admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

Two Navy officers among 3 held for extorting money from Agniveer aspirants

Odisha CM announces ₹20 lakh, job for wife of tourist killed in J-K attack

Patnaik elected BJD chief for 9th time, urges workers to counter 'BJP lies'

Gadkari unveils projects worth ₹4K cr, says Odisha to get US-like highways

Nitin Gadkari to unveil highway projects worth Rs 4,000 cr in Odisha today

What are the details mentioned on the OJEE admit card 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on the OJEE admit cards 2025:
  • Name
  • Exam Centre Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Other important details

OJEE exam date

The written examination will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre on time to avoid inconvenience. The examination hall shall be opened to the candidates one hour before the exam begins. 

OJEE 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will take place in a multiple-choice question format, where every question will have four answers out of which one will be accurate. The candidates will use the allotted computer to choose the relevant answer. Each correct answer will allot four points, while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions will not receive any credit or deduction. 

OJEE admit cards 2025: Important dates

  • Admit card date: April 25, 2025
  • Exam dates: May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025
  • Result date: June 2025
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2025 out; Check complete toppers list here

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 released today at upmsp.edu.in

UP board topper prize money: UP govt to give Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop & more

UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

Topics :Odisha Admit CardBoard results

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story