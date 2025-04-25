OJEE Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today, April 25, 2025.

Candidates who enrolled for the exam can download their hall tickets through the official website, i.e., ojee.nic.in using their login credentials, application number and date of birth.

The OJEE test 2025 is scheduled to take place between May 2 and May 11, 2025. Applicants wouldn't be allowed to sit in the exam without an OJEE admit card. Hence, all the applicants must bring their admit card, ID proof, and passport-size pictures to the examination centre.

OJEE Admit Card 2025 Date:

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today, April 25, 2025.

How to download the OJEE Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the OJEE hall tickets:

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the OJEE Admit Card 2025 link.

Candidates need to enter their login details and then click on the submit button.

The OJEE admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

What are the details mentioned on the OJEE admit card 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on the OJEE admit cards 2025:

Name

Exam Centre Name

Date of Birth

Other important details

OJEE exam date

ALSO READ: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in The written examination will take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre on time to avoid inconvenience. The examination hall shall be opened to the candidates one hour before the exam begins.

OJEE 2025: Exam pattern

ALSO READ: COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025 out; here's how to check, download The exam will take place in a multiple-choice question format, where every question will have four answers out of which one will be accurate. The candidates will use the allotted computer to choose the relevant answer. Each correct answer will allot four points, while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions will not receive any credit or deduction.

OJEE admit cards 2025: Important dates