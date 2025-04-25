UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 releasing today at upmsp.edu.in

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is releasing the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 today. The board has shared an official notification confirming the date and time of the The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is releasing the UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 today. The board has shared an official notification confirming the date and time of the UP board results 2025

Once out, students can check and download their results through the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, using their login credentials.

The board will announce the results during a press conference. In addition to the board results, UPMSP will also share key statistics such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the list of top-performing students.

UP Board Result 2025: Date and time

The board is set to announce the UP board results 2025 today, April 25, 2025 (Friday) at 12.30 pm.

UP board class 10th, 12th results 2025: Official websites

ALSO READ: UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results? The official websites to check UP board 10th, 12th results are upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

How to check and download UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UP board results 2025:

Visit the official websites, i.e., upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the class 10th or 12th result link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and required details.

Click on the submit button to view your results.

Students can download or print out for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or roll number slips handy to avoid any inconvenience while checking the board results 2025.

How to check UP board 10th, 12th result 2025 via Digilocker?

Here's how to check UP board 10th, 12th results through Digilocker:

Download the DigiLocker application, or use Google Chrome, and students can log in.

Visit Digilockers' official website or download the application on your device.

Students who have made their account can log in directly, while other students can create one.

Students need to enter their Aadhaar number, mobile number, and an OTP (sent to the registered mobile number).

Check the result section and then select UP board results.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number, exam year and other required details.

The result will appear on the screen. Students can download results and can also save them on their DigiLocker account.

UP Board UPMSP 10th 12th results 2025: Previous years' pass percentage

The UP board results for Class 10th slightly decreased last year from 89.78% in 2023 to 89.55% in 2024. While the class 12th results observed a significant surge from 75.52% in 2023 to 82.60% in 2024.

Last year, girls outcompeted boys in Class 10th results, securing 93 per cent as compared to 86 per cent among boys. Similar results were observed in class 12th results, where girls scored 88.42%, while boys managed to secure only 77.78 per cent. This has been the consistent trend over the last few years.

UP board results 2025: Compartment exams

In case students fail in the main board exam, they can appear in UP board class 10th and 12th compartment exams. UPMSP will release the compartment exam schedule and application details after releasing the board results.

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2025: What are the passing marks?

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the examination. After the official announcement of results, students who are not happy with their marks can apply for result scrutiny.

UP board results 2025: Where to collect original marksheets?

Students can view their digital marksheets online, but the original hard copies will be distributed by their respective schools. The UP Board will dispatch the documents within two weeks after the result declaration.

UP Board 10th result 2024: Toppers list Rank Name Marks (out of 600) District 1 Prachi Nigam 591/600 Sitapur 2 Deepika Sonkar 590/600 Fatehpur 3 Navya Singh 588/600 Fatehpur 3 Navya Singh 588/600 Sitapur 3 Swati Singh 588/600 Sitapur 3 Deepanshi Singh 588/600 Jalaun 3 Arpit Tiwari 588/600 Pratapgarh 4 Vaishnavi 587/600 Sitapur 4 Ishika 587/600 Jalaun 4 Raj Singh 587/600 Prayagraj 4 Deepika Devi 587/600 Fatehpur 4 Namita Verma 587/600 Ambedkar Nagar 5 Anshika Verma 586/600 Sitapur 5 Sonam Pathak 586/600 Sitapur 5 Anshu 586/600 Kannauj 5 Chahat Patel 586/600 Jalaun 5 Yamuna Prasad 586/600 Chitrakoot 5 Naeela Ubaid 586/600 Barabanki All the students are advised to collect their marksheets, migration certificates, and character certificates directly from their respective schools.

